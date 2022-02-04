Motorola reissues its cheap alternative to the Galaxy Note

Image : Motorola

All the rumors seem to indicate that Samsung will give life to l Galaxy Note by integrating it into its new Galaxy S22 Ultra (which will come with a built-in stylus), but Motorola has a new alternative for all those who want draw on the screen of your phone but without paying the price that Samsung’s new star smartphone will have.

The new Moto G Stylus is the second generation of this smartphone that made its debut in 2020. It is a 4G device, so if you want more network speed you will have to try your luck with it. Moto G Stylus 5G from last year .

The main reason to choose the Moto G Stylus instead of the phone Samsung is that its price is much more affordable. The Moto G Stylus costs 300 dollars which makes it a device accessible to anyone looking a large screen and a stylus with which take notes (although you should probably look for another app to do it , because Moto Note must be slightly disappointing judging by your reviews of the playstore) .

The Moto G Stylus has a Max Vision Full HD+ display of 6.8 inches with a refresh rate 90 Hz. Comes with a 5000 mAh battery so the phone can hold up well that big screen and Motorola says it can last until d the days with a single charge.

Image : Motorola

Inside, the Moto G Stylus is noticeably less powerful than the smartphone from Samsung (seems obvious given his price). This smartphone fully enters the market of mid-range, with a MediaTek Helio G88 processor and up to 6GB of RAM . The storage isn’t anything to write home about either, as the phone has two variants: a 64 GB and other 128GB. There is also an expansion slot for up to extra 512GB to store elsewhere external you music, your ebooks or any other of those things that want to stock inside of the telephone .

The Moto G Stylus comes equipped with a 50-megapixel main rear lens that uses what Motorola has baptized What quad-pixel. Supposedly this technology allows bring 4 times more light to the sensor in low light conditions, offering results in a brighter, sharper photo . if we read the fine print, Motorola says : “The 50 MP sensor combines four pixels into one, for effective photographic resolution 12.5MP”. What has been the pixel binningWow.

In addition, the Moto G Stylus has a 118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens for shooting landscapes, plus a Macro Vision lens for closer shots. Lastly, it also has a depth sensor to help blur the background in mode portrait.

Image : Motorola

Interestingly, the Moto G Stylus comes with Android 11 instead of the latest android version 12) . Motorola often has trouble keeping up with the basic software updates . Although the company began to offer support for android 12 last Decemberit is not clear when it will arrive Moto G Stylus.