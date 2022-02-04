Monterrey vs Al-Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2021: When do they play, lineups and where to watch it?

The last time they met was in the 2013 Club World Cup.

February 03, 2022 11:50 p.m.

The Monterey Striped they report ready to face the whole of the Al Ahly, champion of the CAF Champions League in the debut of both teams in the FIFA Club World Cup 2021. The Egyptians arrive at the contest with too many drops, including that of its technical director, Pitso Mosimane for a theme of COVID-19, on the other hand, those from the north have almost complete their elements in the host city and would only have the loss of Cesar Montes and Duvan Vergara, The Mexican is awaiting his test results against the virus.

The Concacaf champions arrive with 3 Liga MX games played, of which they added 5 points, that is, two draws and one victory, their last game was against Cruz Azul where they got the tie in the final minutes and with a man less in a good part of the game, so those from the north said goodbye to their people to leave for the United Arab Emirates for the Club World Cup. Rayados had the absence of 10 national teams that little by little they have been reporting and it is expected that everyone will arrive tomorrow and only the Mexican central is missing.

On the other hand, the Egyptians will have at least 11 casualties from their main team and it is that in the midst of injuries and calls to the national team they ended up with very few players to play the game against Monterrey. The casualties are of important players, so the challenge for the Egyptians is tough, since Javier Aguirre knows Egyptian football and despite not knowing the players very well, he knows their style of play and how to defeat them.

When and where is the Monterrey vs Al-Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2021 match?

The match between Monterrey and Al-Ahly in the second phase of the Club World Cup will be the Saturday, February 5 at 10:30 a.m., time of the center of Mexico in the Al-Nahyan Stadium in the United Arab Emirates.

Al-Nahyan Stadium has capacity for 12 thousand fans

Where can you watch the Monterrey vs Al-Ahly FIFA Club World Cup 2021 match?

The match can be followed through the HBO Max platform on internet systems, but can also be viewed through streaming TNT in the different pay television systems in Mexico.

Probable match line-ups:

Monterey Rayados: Esteban Andrada, Stefan Medina, Sebastián Vegas, Héctor Moreno, Erick Aguirre, Celso Ortíz, Alfonso González, Rodolfo Pizarro, Jesús Gallardo, Maximiliano Meza and Vincent Janssen.

Al Ahly Sporting Club: Ali Lotfi, Yasser Ibrahim, Ramy Rabia, Mohamed Hany, Ali Maâloul, Aliou Dieng, Karim Fouad, Mohamed Magdy, Mohamed Gaber, Hussein El Shahat and Hossam Ashour.

History between Monterrey and Al-Ahly (last games)

Match for third place, Club World Cup 2012: Monterrey 2-0 Al Ahly

2-0 Al Ahly Match for fifth place, Club World Cup 2013: Monterrey 5-1 Al Ahly

Last 3 results of each team

Monterey Striped

Monterrey 2-2 Cruz Azul

Necaxa 0-4 Monterrey

Monterrey 0-0 Queretaro

Al Ahly Sporting Club

Future 1-1 Al-Ahly

Al-Ahly 1-1 Raja Casablanca

Al-Ahly 4-1 Smouha

