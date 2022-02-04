Miss Caffeina, Ed Sheeran, Ozuna, Dani Fernández… 41 songs you can’t miss

Do you feel nostalgic? Are you elated? You need to relax? Maybe you are looking for some romance? In this weekly selection you will surely find a song for you.

Adele, Elton John, Camila Cabello, The Weeknd and Dani Fernandez lead our proposal 41 songs to start the week with a shot of energy.

If international artists are your thing, you can’t miss songs like Stayfrom Justin Bieber and The Kid Laroi; Shivers, from Ed Sheeran; My Universefrom Coldplay and bts: or Follow youfrom Imagine Dragons.

If, on the other hand, you prefer Spanish music, you have at your disposal the best of the national scene: Ana Mena and its successful Light music or A sudden kiss Sand castles from Pablo Alboranand even the dynamic duo Beret and Moratwhat will they tell you Please don’t go without listening to this musical selection.

But, in addition, this week is special. You know why? Because we take you on a trip! If you want to visit Berlin or Formentera, Aitana takes care of booking your tickets. Also, if your dream is to leave the European continent, pack your bags and don’t forget to pack your sunscreen… Because you can fly to hawaii with Mumbai and David Otero.

And to finish? Of course, your favorite artists, who will make the seventh day of your week just as happy and energetic as the first. Miss Caffeine they put you loud applauseincluded in your disk the year of the tiger. Also, you can listen to Post Malone with One Right One or Holy from Christina Aguilera and Ozuna. But, in addition, we have one last surprise for you. If you are all eurofan and you miss knowing news about the Benidorm Fest, we take you back to Benidorm with Varry Brava and your proposal Raffaella.

What are you waiting for to listen to them all? give to play and enjoy these 41 hits.

