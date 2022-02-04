MIR 2022, a “very difficult” exam for 4 out of 10 doctors

MIR applicants moments before the start of the exam.

37 percent of applicants to the MIR 2022 considers that the examination has been “very difficult”, for which he believes that the net will fall compared to the previous call. Thus it is clear from the survey that Medical Writing made available to all candidates after holding the test for doctors, which took place last Saturday, January 29, throughout Spain. The survey, which aims to know the first impressions and the degree of difficulty of the exam, has counted more than 2,500 votes.



Also, the 29 percent of voters have noted that the test had a standard difficulty, “neither easy nor difficult”, so he predicts that the mean will remain the same. As the applicants explained to this newspaper at the end of the celebration, the MIR 2022 was a “rare” exercise with a “medium” difficulty, similar to that of previous years. One of the great difficulties was in the resolution of the 25 questions with image that, in general, were “complicated”.

23 percent of doctors consider that they have faced the most complicated exam of the last callsso he firmly believes that the net, which is the number of final points obtained after subtracting the failed questions from the correct ones, will go down.

On the other side of the coin is the remaining 11 percent, which defends that it has been a easy test, so he is confident that the net will rise. All applicants now have the four versions of the exam available, to which 13,060 doctors were admitted.



Distribution of specialties in the MIR 2022

Unlike last year, the test was made up of 200 questions, plus 10 reserves, which meant an increase of 25 questions. Yes, they have been kept four answer options for each of the questions, which the candidates had to try to resolve in four and a half hours.

On this occasion, the MIR has presented Substantial changes regarding the distribution of subjects, being especially striking the increase in the questions of Neurology, Psychiatry and Otolaryngology. But nevertheless, Rheumatology It has been the medical specialty that has lost the most prominence in this call, going from 15 questions in the MIR 2021 to six in the last exam.