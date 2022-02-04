Mhoni Vidente launches prediction about Rihanna’s baby

This week, Rihanna surprised the world show with the news of his advanced pregnancy. The singer and her boyfriend, the singer A$AP Rockypublished the photographs of this new stage in their relationship.

Of course the one who was quick to react was the rapper Drakeex-boyfriend of the interpreter of ‘Diamonds’ and who stopped following her on Instagram when the news of the sweet wait was released.

However, the one who surprised with a prediction around the baby of the singer was the darling Mhoni Seerwho launched an important news for the millions of followers of Rihanna.

“Congratulations to Rihanna, they are twins, I already told you, They’re twins; It’s a girl and a boy, it’s a blessingrevealed Mhoni in one of his most recent videos of Youtubewhere he shares weekly and monthly horoscopes and recipes, among other content.

Let us remember that so far this 2022, Mhoni has launched strong predictions about the Pinal dynasty, announcing a tragedy in the family, a strong lawsuit between Alejandra Guzmán and Paulina Rubio, and warning of a controversy that will involve Frida Sofía, daughter of the rocker, if she doesn’t take care of the environment and the friends that surround her.

