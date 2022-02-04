Mexico vs. United States: the game that could secure El Tri in the World Cup in Qatar

Mexico vs. the United States: the match that could secure El Tri in the Qatar World Cup (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/Reuters)

Mexico got seven points out of nine possible in the penultimate window of World Cup qualifying and approached the ticket to travel to Qatar 2022since it reached 21 units and equaled U.S in second place the Concacaf Octagonal Final.

Despite the doubts in the operation and scoring goals only after the 80th minute, the team Gerardo Martino put himself in a privileged position to secure his pass to the worldbecause of the three games that remain, two will be played on the field of Aztec stadium.

For the benefit of the qualifying show, the Concacaf Classic could be the game that defines the qualification to Qatar for the winner, because Mexico and the United States will be measured in Colossus of Santa Ursula to try to virtually secure the pass.

The United States defeated Mexico 3-2 in the 2021 Nations League final (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/Reuters)

Mexico vs. United States will be the commitment that opens the last week of the Octagonal Endsince they will be measured on Thursday, March 24 and the winner will reach 24 points, so they will become the second classified of Concacaf to the World Cup if Costa Rica and Panama lose their respective matches.

The commitment will be crucial for the squad of the daddy Martino, since it will be in Mexican territory and the penultimate match of the Octagonal as a local; however, in the panorama they would still have two inferior rivals on paper.

During the same FIFA window, the last two matches of Mexico they will be before Honduras in Cuscatlán, and against The Savior in the Azteca, so the classification of the Tricolor to the Qatar World Cup looks approachable even if they can’t defeat U.S.

The United States has three consecutive victories against Mexico, corresponding to the Nations League and Gold Cup finals, in addition to the first game of the Octagonal Final (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing/Reuters)

The United States, at risk if it loses against Mexico:

In the event of an American defeat, the team led by Gregg Berhalter It would put their ticket in danger, because unlike the Mexican calendar, the United States will close the tie against two rivals of greater weight.

After visiting the Azteca, the painting of The stars and stripes will receive Panama and later he will visit San José to measure himself against Costa Ricatwo teams that will be disputing their pass to the playoffs or even to the World Cup directly, so they will have the Final Octagonal conclude with the most complex schedule.

USA’s last three games:

Mexico vs USAMarch 24, Azteca Stadium.

USA vs. PanamaMarch 27, Orlando City Stadium.

Costa Rica vs USAMarch 30, National Stadium.

Last three matches for Mexico:

Mexico vs USAMarch 24, Azteca Stadium.

Honduras vs. MexicoMarch 27, Metropolitan Olympic Stadium.

Mexico vs El SalvadorMarch 30, Azteca Stadium.

Concacaf Octagonal Final Classification with three games remaining (Photo: Google Stats)

So much Costa Rica What Panama will be able to fight in the last window of the eliminatory to get into Qatar 2022 directly; however, they will have to do an almost perfect job, as they will have to win two of the three remaining games and even defeat the United States if they do not want to wait for other results.

Panama’s last three matches:

Panama vs. HondurasMarch 24, Rommel Fernández Stadium.

USA vs. PanamaMarch 27, Orlando City Stadium.

Panama vs CanadaMarch 30, Rommel Fernandez Stadium

Last three matches of Costa Rica.

Costa Rica vs CanadaMarch 24, National Stadium.

El Salvador vs. Costa RicaMarch 27, Cuscatlán Stadium.

Costa Rica vs USAMarch 30, National Stadium.

Both Panama and Costa Rica will play against Canada and the United States, two of the strongest rivals in the tie. The team that gets more points between the two will secure the playoff; however, if the table of stars and stripes or Mexico they have a disastrous closure, one could even go directly to Qatar 2022.

