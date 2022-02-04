Metroid Dread is already poised to be the best-selling game in the franchise

We get a new and interesting announcement related to one of the most prominent titles among Nintendo Switch players. It is indeed about Metroid Dread.

Metroid Dread Sales

In this case, we have been able to learn that the game is about to become the best-selling installment of the entire series. metroid. With the figures updated by Nintendo today, we can confirm the following:

Metroid Dread already exceeds 2.74 million units

It is only about 100,000 units short of surpassing Metroid Prime

has already surpassed metroid of the original NES, which has estimated sales of 2.73 million copies

Join bounty hunter Samus Aran as she escapes a deadly alien planet infested with mechanical threats in Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch. Get him on GAME. Samus’ story continues after the events of Metroid Fusion as she lands on the planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. This remote planet is totally dominated by aggressive alien life forms and terrifying mechanical beings. Samus is more agile than ever, but will she ever escape the clutches of the Inhuman menace that prowls the depths of ZDR? Stand up to EMMI robots The EMMI were originally DNA extraction machines, but now they have transformed into relentless hunters that will not give Samus respite. You must dodge the EMMI to escape certain and cruel death, while looking for a way to kill them. Find out why these robots are now one of the biggest threats to ZDR and escape the planet alive!

Find out how Samus’s powers increase as she gains moves and abilities Gain new and familiar abilities as you navigate the environments of this dangerous world. Jump over obstacles, slide through tight spaces, fend off enemy attacks and fight tooth and nail to make your way across the planet. Go back to areas you’ve already visited and use your new abilities to find upgrades, alternate paths, and new routes. Explore the huge map, dodge and destroy the EMMI robots and take down the terrifying threat plaguing ZDR. Compatible with amiibo!

A new Samus amiibo in her Metroid Dread outfit and an EMMI amiibo will go on sale the same day the game launches! Scan Samus’ amiibo to receive an additional energy tank and increase your health by 100. On the other hand, you can scan Samus amiibo once a day to get some health. The EMMI amiibo grants Samus a Missile Tank +, increasing her missile capacity by 10 units. Also, you can scan the EMMI amiibo once a day to get a few missiles.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments below. To finish, we leave you with our full coverage of Metroid Dread. Remember that it premiered on Nintendo Switch on October 8.

Via. Source.