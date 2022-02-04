Member of Los Kumbia Kings dies from Covid-19

The music industry is in mourning again, as Noe “Gipper” Nieto passed away, who was a member of The Kumbia Kings for several years, the cause of death Covid-19.

According to colleagues from the entertainment world, the accordionist spent two weeks fighting Covid-19, but finally lost his life, for which several friends showed their condolences on social networks.

AB Quintanilla shared a message on his Instagram account where he assured that Noe was like a brother to him, since they lived together for a long time in Los Kumbia Kings.

I never had a brother until I met “Gipper”… My heart aches. I just received the news that he passed away after a 2 week battle with Covid… I am shocked that he left so quickly… My heart goes out to his wife and children, writes the singer.

The Kumbia Kings are devastated by the news/Instagram

Another of the artists who lamented his death was the singer Bobby Pulidowith whom Gipper worked for a time and formed a true friendship.

“With a broken heart I want to offer my condolences to the family and friends of a great musician and tremendous human being, #noegippernieto”, writes the singer.

It is worth mentioning that several entertainment artists have become seriously ill from the disease and although they have come out ahead, others have lost the battle.

