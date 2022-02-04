Melonn raises $20 million in his plan to create shortcuts for SMEs that sell online

The jumps that Melonn has had in a matter of months put her in an upright position. In December 2020, they processed less than 1,000 articles per month, while at the end of 2021, they were more than 100,000.

“We started with a pilot in Bogotá, In the course of the year we grew about 60 times and we also opened warehouses in Mexico City, Medellín and Cali”, pointed out in an interview with Forbes its co-founder and CEO Andrés Gómez. “There are more than 300 brands that operate with us.”

This was convincing to raise $20 million in a Series A investment round, which was led by QED Investors, with the participation of Global Founders Capital and previous investors such as NFX, Pear and Wollef funds, bringing the total to $24 million. total raised since its early days.

This Series A included in a row angel investors who entered in a personal capacity such as Hans Tung, managing partner of GGV, who for several years has been at the top of the Forbes ‘Midas List’; Antonia Rojas, partner of Allvp; Brian Requarth, founder of Viva Real and Latitude; Sujay Tyle and Felipe Delgado, founders of Merama; Jerónimo and Tomás Uribe, co-founders of La Haus; Sebastián Kreis, founder of Xepelin and Juan Zuero, founder of Foodology.

Melonn receives and stores inventory, delivers tracking orders to buyers, and makes same or next day deliveries. All under the umbrella of the brand in which Melonn works as a “hidden” operator for SMEs. The packaging of the merchandise belongs to the brand and the site where orders are tracked and managed, are personalized with the graphic concept of each brand.

Gómez co-founded the company with Alejandro Celis (CPO), Andrés Archila (COO), Felipe Jaramillo (CTO), Sebastián Román (Director of Data Science) and Daniel Castrillón (Director of Software Engineering & DevOps). He says that these funds will be used to strengthen the platform, going from having 25 people in the technology team, to more than 100.

For Mike Packer, a partner at QED investors, this company “facilitates the growth of its clients, solving very real restrictions between sales channels and final deliveries. As Melonn continues to expand its platform, the company will enable the next generation of e-commerce businesses in Latin America.”

SMEs that sell toys, shoes, clothes, non-perishable food and even electronic devices use Melonn, which in turn, is registering a rate of abandonment of 1% per month, the case for businesses that do not take off Or they can’t survive.

“Every day I am more surprised by the new verticals that are approaching us. There is an SME that sells hot sauces,” says Gómez.

The expansion contemplates having logistics centers in five or seven cities in both Colombia and Mexico, where they already plan to open Monterrey and Guadalajara. In the future, they do not rule out setting up payment and financing verticals for SMEs. They aspire to reach a total of 800 employees and more than 2,000 clients.

