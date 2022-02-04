Meg 2: The Trench, the sequel to Jason Statham’s Megalodon, begins production

megalodon It did not have a very good step through movie theaters. The aquatic “horror” film of Jon Turteltaub was postulated as a kind of copy of Steven Spielberg’s Shark in which, instead of a shark weighing several tons, there was a legendary Megalodon loose in the ocean with a ravenous hunger to eat everything that crossed its path . The film won quite a few points with Jason Statham in the interpretive section, but not even the action specialist could save the disastrous script. The film was nominated for Razzie Awards for Worst Remake, Copy or Sequel.

The sequel is already on the way

But you already know that in cinematographic fields what counts is the box office that can be done, and the first installment of Meg managed to pocket $530 million Worldwide. An amount that certainly gives for more, that’s for sure. Now from Varietyconfirm that its sequel is already underway and that production has begun. Meg 2: The Trench be the name of this sequel and Ben Wheatley be at the controls of the direction, taking over from Turteltaub. Dean Georgaris, Erich Hoeber and Jon Hoeber they will return to get down to work with the script.

Statham and Bingbing Li repeat in their respective roles in this second installment of megalodon (playing US Navy rescue specialist diver and oceanographer Suyin, respectively). For now, yes, the entire cast is not confirmed, so we do not know for sure who will make up the leading section of the film.

Of course, there is no release date for the movie, but we will probably see her in 2023 considering that production is starting right now. It is to be expected, yes, that this sequel will be bigger than the original installment, at least that is what most current blockbusters demand. You always have to go to ms.

