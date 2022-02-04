Meet the protein that could damage your lungs forever

The lungs have the function of taking oxygen from the air and transporting it through the arteries, guaranteeing the functioning of the cells. Its primary task leads it to be essential for the body, therefore we must take care of diseases such as infections, flu, pneumonia and tuberculosis, among other health problems. Health. In addition, according to specialists, there is a protein that could harm the lungs if it is in deficit.

It’s about the protein alpha-1 antitrypsin (AAT), which when absent from the blood can affect the Health of the lungs. The argument is that its deficit will allow the presence of some chemical enzymes in the lung tissue, generating this disease called emphysema.

This little-known disease that affects lungs It is considered a chronic obstructive pathology that prevents the patient from breathing normally. Consequently, the walls of the alveoli will be damaged, causing their loss of elasticity, making it impossible for air to leave the lungs naturally. That is why in order to have a better Health in the respiratory system, we must take into account the deficit of this protein. The absence of this protein can be hereditary, according to the American Thoracic Society. Although it is also true that most people inherit normal AAT genes or that symptoms may be mild or not present at all, beyond breathing difficulties.

The most important symptoms that will alert us to the deficiency of this protein They occur through shortness of breath during daily activities and lack of energy to exercise. That is why before these signs, the patient should go to the doctor to corroborate the Health his lungs and determine the next steps.

Photo: Pixabay

Once the absence of the AAT protein is confirmed, the subject should stay indoors when the air quality is poor. You will also have to avoid contact with dust whenever possible and wear a mask when cleaning surfaces. You will also have to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages so as not to compromise the Health his lungs.