Medical societies ask to structure the strategy to “flu” covid-19

MADRID, (EUROPA PRESS).- Much has been said in recent weeks about the need for a change in strategy in the management of covid-19, which is known as ‘influenza’ the disease.

A change that the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, semFYC, and the 17 federated societies that make it up, condition the development of two lines of measures, five strategic pillars, and a set of actions on which it is possible to determine the order of implementation and juxtaposition mechanisms.

Thus, together with the participation of experts from the Working Groups and Programs involved, it has presented a document that proposes laying the foundations that will allow determining the moment and form of a change in the national strategy in the management of COVID-19. “This document therefore seeks to lay the foundations for the necessary debate towards a change in the management of care for the coronavirus pandemic, moving from a crisis care model to a pandemic control model with another approach model” , they point out.

