Medical societies ask to structure the strategy to “flu” covid-19

MADRID, (EUROPA PRESS).- Much has been said in recent weeks about the need for a change in strategy in the management of covid-19, which is known as ‘influenza’ the disease.

A change that the Spanish Society of Family and Community Medicine, semFYC, and the 17 federated societies that make it up, condition the development of two lines of measures, five strategic pillars, and a set of actions on which it is possible to determine the order of implementation and juxtaposition mechanisms.

Thus, together with the participation of experts from the Working Groups and Programs involved, it has presented a document that proposes laying the foundations that will allow determining the moment and form of a change in the national strategy in the management of COVID-19. “This document therefore seeks to lay the foundations for the necessary debate towards a change in the management of care for the coronavirus pandemic, moving from a crisis care model to a pandemic control model with another approach model” , they point out.

With current evidence, the impacts of future transmission of SARS-CoV-2 on health are expected to be lower due to extensive previous exposure to the virus, vaccines regularly adapted to new antigens or variants, the close arrival of antivirals and the implantation of known measures, which increase the protection of the most vulnerable during future waves.

Thus, the semFYC contemplates two possible scenarios that can be juxtaposed or succeed each other. The first, the endemization of SARS-CoV-2, with a virus present continuously, although with low incidence figures. And, on the other hand, the appearance of new variants that can cause an increase in transmissibility, the severity of the disease, or that escape the immune response and give rise to successive outbreaks or epidemic waves.

In his opinion, all the strategies that are implemented must take these two possible scenarios into account. Thus, a new socio-sanitary reality is opening up that involves decision-making to minimize the impact of the pandemic and create an anticipatory infrastructure for what may happen in scenarios 1 and 2, at times of coexistence of both, as well as in the evolution from one to the other.

In their document, they make an assessment for and against the factors that allow or do not assess a change in strategy. In favour, there is the high vaccination coverage, the current behavior of the virus or the availability of tests; On the contrary, it is found that it is unknown how the virus will behave in the future, the possibility that the variants circumvent vaccine immunity or the non-standardization of data between communities.

MEASURES TO NORMALIZE CARE FOR CORONAVIRUS

The semFYC points out five fundamental pillars or axes on which the covid-19 disease care strategy should pivot. The first is to promote public health, improving the Public Health Services of all the Autonomous Communities and launching the National Center for Public Health with resources and information systems that incorporate essential indicators at the local, regional and national levels, both health and of environmental health.

The second is to incorporate the “Sentinel Teams” surveillance system in monitoring the pandemic, providing the network with sufficient resources and modernizing information systems. It is followed by defining a “threshold” for political action, since policymakers and health authorities should establish a “threshold” of risk, based on “hard” monitoring indicators above which political measures of social restriction would be launched.

The fourth strategic pillar goes through the strengthening and transformation of the PA. That is, to normalize the care of the disease based on the clinic, taking into account that self-care should be proposed in the case of mild symptoms, empowering the patient and promoting awareness of the importance of social interaction, especially with the vulnerable population.

Other measures to be assessed in this area are to adapt the templates and promote the professional profiles of the Primary Care teams to be able to respond to the management, monitoring and tracking of Covid-19 outbreaks, aimed at integrating the functions of “COVID managers” in teams. And improve investment in Primary Care in technology, equipment and physical structure, as well as a contingency plan in Primary Care for future waves or pandemics.

Finally, the fifth pillar is vaccination. The recommendation is to continue with the active recommendation for vaccination and prioritization in the vulnerable and risk population. In addition, they emphasize the need to extend vaccination to developing countries and disadvantaged environments.

ROADMAP WITH TWO PHASES

According to the analysis made, two phases of implementation of the same are proposed; For these, it would be necessary to determine, via the technical committee, what indicators are established and what thresholds are defined to advance or regress in the phases.

In a first phase, where the start and duration of the same would be subject to the evolution of the omicron variant or variants with greater impact on public health, the implementation of a network of sentinel centers is proposed to maintain complete follow-up care, of both covid cases and non-covid cases on a given population and, therefore, the estimates would be feasible in the absence of determining adequate randomization.

Likewise, the maintenance of isolations and quarantines based on the scientific evidence of the moment and in consensus with the Autonomous Communities; the introduction of tests during isolation, to minimize isolation and quarantine; the creation or reinforcement of the figure of the covid administrative manager in health centers, an important administrative reinforcement at present, who in the future will have the capacity to carry out IT based on a medical order. And the adequacy of the population assigned by each doctor by hiring specialists in Family and Community Medicine.

For the second phase, the sentinel doctor network model – already implemented at the time for the epidemiological control of seasonal influenza – should be adapted to the characteristics of SARS-CoV-2 and other infections that may appear, taking into account that it will be necessary to size, modernize, digitize and prolong its operation throughout the year; a care system based on the clinical situation and the implementation of telemedicine with standardized quotas.