Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland and a sex toy in Uncharted

The friendship between the two actors leads them to make all kinds of presents. Why did Mark Wahlberg give Tom Holland a sex toy on the set of ‘Uncharted’?

Well, let’s go to one of the most interesting things that come in ‘Uncharted’, but what happened behind the scenes on the set. Why did Mark Wahlberg give Tom Holland a sex toy? The story isn’t quite like that, as Spider-Man has admitted to making an embarrassing assumption about a present he received from the movie star.

Speaking to Access Hollywood, Wahlberg prompted Tom Holland to tell the story behind the gift. And it is something like this; Mark Wahlberg was kind enough to gift the Spider-Man star with a massage gun. after leaving your home in Los Angeles and taking you back to your hotel. But the young man was a bit confused as to what he was supposed to use the recovery device for. “I was confused as to what kind of massage gun it was. Since I had never seen one, I thought it was self pleasure”Holland admitted.

Tom Holland went on to say that he thought Mark Wahlberg was taking him home for “other reasons.” besides being a simple gentleman. “I didn’t know… It’s Hollywood, baby. Who knows what’s going to happen?” he joked. The 50-year-old actor said he had been talking to his co-star about working out, getting fit and recovering. In fact, they have been training together… So he decided to give her what he considers to be one of the best massage guns out there. “I can’t believe you were thinking that the whole time,” he told Holland. “You’ve got to get your head out of the gutter, mate.”

Funny where they are, Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg clearly have great chemistry (Now it’s Holland who wants Wahlberg as Uncle Ben in Spider-Man.) This will make for a great cinematic experience when Uncharted hits the big screen this February. A trailer for the film was released last month and we’ve been seeing footage, showing the duo pulling off some impressive stunts, and a fight scene taking place on two ancient pirate ships suspended in the air by moving helicopters. The film is directed by Ruben Fleischer from a screenplay by Rafe Lee Judkins, Art Marcum and Matt Holloway. It also features Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle and Antonio Banderas in supporting roles.

The film starring Tom Holland began development in 2008, but the production process was complicated. There was a revolving door of directors, writers, and cast members attached to the project at various times. Filmmakers David O. Russell, Neil Burger, Seth Gordon, Shawn Levy, Dan Trachtenberg, and Travis Knight were initially hired to direct the film but ultimately dropped out. And Mark Wahlberg was going to play Drake early in development. However, when Holland was hired in 2017, Wahlberg was given the role of Sully.

Uncharted chronicles the adventures of Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) and his partner Victor “Sully” Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg)., who must face off against a rich and ruthless treasure hunter and his mercenaries to reclaim a lost fortune in gold from Magellan’s voyages. During their search, they also track down clues that may lead to Sam, Drake’s long-lost brother.

