Mark Wahlberg shows off his ‘Uncharted’ mustache in this challenge

Mark Wahlberg has shown on Instagram the mustache that has been allowed to grow for the movie ‘Uncharted’ and has challenged his followers to share theirs.

and has challenged his followers to share theirs. The 17 Best Beard Styles for Bald Men

With or without a beard: this is how these 10 celebrities are if you shave them

Just a few days after showing on Instagram the impressive muscular body that he looks like at age 50 after his recent body transformation, Mark Wahlberg is showing off again on the same social network. This time, however, what he presumes is not muscles but his new appearance with a mustache included.

It’s all due to his role as Sully in the film adaptation of the video game ‘Uncharted’ alongside Tom Holland, and now he encourages others to do the same by issuing a challenge to his fans. “Everyone’s been wondering about the mustache,” Wahlberg says in the video. “This is Sully’s official mustache from ‘Uncharted’.”

“I’m challenging you,” Wahlberg continued. “I want to see your Sully mustache, so tag me, #SullyStache, and let’s see the best mustaches”.

In the film, Sully is an experienced treasure hunter and partner and mentor to Tom Holland’s character Nate.. In the previews of the film, the truth is that the actor does not have much facial hair, so it is likely that the mustache that Wahlberg now boasts has more of a cameo than a leading role.

A host of actors have sported mustaches for movie roles, from Brad Pitt to Milo Ventimiglia, Zac Efron, and of course Henry Cavill, who grew facial hair for ‘Mission: Impossible: Fallout.’ (see how you can make the actor’s mustache at home). And then there are actors like Sam Elliott and Tom Selleck, whose facial hair is honestly part of their brand right now.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io