Manuel Negrete criticized Tata Martino and said who could replace him

(Video: Courtesy ESPN)

Criticism for the poor performance they have shown continues to flood the characters related to the Mexican National Team. The most appointed by experts has been the coach Gerardo Martino who, despite his extensive experience as a coach, a sector of the fans has requested his relief from office. Among the dissatisfied was also Manuel Negrete, a former soccer player who even dared to say the name of who you can replace it.

During a brief appearance before the media, the historic Pumas academy player from the National University accepted that the performance of the Tricolor combination is not the most adequate for the instance they intend to access. When questioned about the names that could straighten the path of the selection, he declared to the media that:

“There are capable technicians. They talk about Almeida, for example, who has worked in Mexico. There is talk of other Mexican coaches, which may be blacksmithcan be the same Jimmy Lozano, That would not be bad, because despite the fact that they may say that he lacks experience, he is a young coach who has capacity. He is a coach who is there and the federation trusts him. I don’t know if I should change it, but the Mexican team is not working”.

Gerardo Martino is going through one of the worst moments in his cycle with the Mexican National Team (Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS)

Matias Almeyda, the first character mentioned, has extensive knowledge of Mexican players. During his time in Liga MX he won trophies with Chivas. Even in his transfer to the San José Earthquakes of the MLS he continued to nurture his sports project with players born in the national territory. His career started in 2011 with River Platea team he directed a day after his retirement as a player and which led to promotion in the same season.

Miguel Louse blacksmith is another of the characters that have been related to the Tricolor. The controversial coach already had the opportunity to lead the national team, because in 2014 achieved the agonizing qualification for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil. In his 20-year career on the bench, he has led seven Mexican teamsso it also has extensive knowledge of the sector.

Negrete’s favorite was Jaime Lozano. His career spans just five years. However, and although he has only directed the Gallos Blancos de Querétaro, he was the responsible for taking the Mexican Under-23 National Team to the Tokyo Olympics and win the bronze medal against Japan. His work with the inferiors of the Tricolor, as well as his closeness to Martino, place him as one of the main substitutes in case of the departure of the Argentine.

Negrete also expressed his dissatisfaction with the performance of the players (Photo: Edgard Garrido/REUTERS)

Despite questioning the role of daddy Martin, too. talked about the players that make up the squad today, whom he criticized for not playing with joy. “There are interesting playersplayers with a lot of personality who already have experience, but I think they should analyze and see who is playing. Those in Europe are lacking rhythm. I’m not saying they’re bad, but they lack rhythm.”he declared.

With three games to play, The Mexican National Team has not yet secured its ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Like the United States, it has 18 points and is in third place overall, that is, the last one to enter the tournament without the need to play the playoff against the best team of the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC, for its acronym in English).

The first and most difficult rival will be U.S, who will fight not to drop from second place. The last two matches of the daddy will be against Honduras and El Salvador. Although the team based in Cuscatlán is the only one with the possibility of aspiring to the playoffs, one surprise emanating from the historical rivalry of the Central Americans with Mexico could shake the continuity of the Tata in Qatar 2022.

