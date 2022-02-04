Maluma is ahead of Ben Affleck and proposes to Jennifer Lopez: That was his reaction!

Maluma, Jennifer Lopez and its millions of followers are counting down the days for the premiere of the most anticipated romantic comedy of the season: “Marry me”. But between the time the film hits theaters, its protagonists waste no time and are walking around the television sets promoting the film. And on one of these visits, an unexpected proposal took place, especially by the protagonists of it: Maluma and JLo.

The Colombian singer was ahead of Ben Affleck and knelt before the Bronx Diva to ask her to marry him. Although yes, all in a joking tone and in order to promote the film. You just have to see the reaction of the actress and singer and the face of Maluma before the rejection of his colleague: pure show!

Even so, more than one follower of the interpreter of “Felices los cuatro” fantasizes with the idea that it is true…

“I proposed to JLo and look at what she replied. #MarryMe”, commented the Pretty Boy when sharing the funny video on Instagram, in which she flatly refuses to marry Maluma. And we remember that the New Yorker is happy with her boyfriend, the Oscar-winning actor Ben Affleck.

With “Marry Me”, Maluma makes his official debut on the big screen and he does it with nothing less than two acclaimed actors in the world of Hollywood: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson, with whom he ends up forming the love trio in around which the plot of the film revolves.

In addition to appearing throughout the film, the Colombian singer has been in charge, together with Jennifer Lopez, of giving voice to the soundtrack of the film and this same Friday they premiered some of the songs that viewers of this long-awaited production will listen to:

