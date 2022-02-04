Maluma forgot Ben Affleck by proposing to Jennifer López, what did he answer?

With the close of the premiere of Marry methe first film in which the Colombian singer Maluma will act and will do so together with the singer and actress Jennifer Lopezboth he and his colleague have been participating in various interviews and promotional activities for this film project that will be in theaters in Mexico from February 10.

Well, regarding the participation they have had in various programs to promote the romance film, the Colombian star decided to forget about the actor Ben Affleckwho currently has a romantic relationship with Jennifer, and chose to make a risky sentimental proposal to his co-star.

During his presence in the study of the American program TODAY with Hoda & JennaMaluma dared the unexpected, propose to Jennifer López and her reaction was captured in the tv show and shared in social networks of the broadcast.

In Maluma’s own Instagram profile you can see the short video where he dressed in white and with a large green coat suddenly kneels and opens a black box that he carries in his hands. Then you can see how a large ring is inside, to which Jennifer López seems to look surprised and smiling.

However, to the surprise of the followers of both, the drivers of the TodayHoda and Jenna who, shouting rapidly, prevented JLo from responding, and they in turn are the ones who made that decision while saying “no, no, noooo”.

Along with the video clip, the interpreter of Felices los cuatro wrote a brief message that says: “I proposed to JLo and look at what she replied. #MarryMe,” Maluma wrote in the funny clip in which it can be seen that Jennifer López is still loyal to his relationship with Ben and rejected the Colombian.

Numerous users have expressed their excitement and fun at the scene and there are those who have said that they would dream of having been the one to whom Maluma proposed marriage, regardless of whether all this is about promoting the movie that will be released in a few days.

Therefore the pair of singers and actors They continue with their publications giving impetus to their first film together, so more of the dumbbell will be seen. Even on Thursday, February 3, they gave their first concert on Snapchat for which they were digitized and turned into an avatar.