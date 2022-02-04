Machine Gun Kelly and Willow collaborate and bring a hit of nostalgia with their new song ‘Emo Girl’

United States.- Machine Gun Kelly can be engaged with Megan Fox, P.but all he really wants is an emo girl according to his new song. emo Girl, the musician’s most recent single; It was recorded in collaboration with Willow. The song, which Kelly featured last weekend on her tiktok, will appear on his next album, Mainstream Sellout.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

In the happy number of pop punk, qsounding like it came from an early 2000s CD, the pair do their best imitation of Blink-182, singing:

I fell in love with an emo girl / All I want is an emo girl

Mainstream Sellout, due out March 25, recently received a very public name change. months after receiving the words Born With Horns, the previous title of Mainstream Sellout, tattooed on his arm, and convince the producer/drummer Travis Barker to do the same, Kelly told Barker that he had changed the name of the album.

MGK broke the news to Barker in a video shared on TikTok, saying that the two would be friends “no matter what.” It is not yet known if there will be additional matching tattoos.

Mainstream Sellout marks Kelly’s sixth studio album and follows Tickets to My Downfall 2020, also produced by Barker. Last year he released several singles, including loverace Y Daywalker! with Corpse Husband.