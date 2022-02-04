Macbeth in the film version of Joel Coen: when the sound and the fury fade

Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand play Macbeth and Lady Macbeth, directed by Joel Coen

“To cheat time, show yourself equal to time” (Lady Macbeth, Act I, scene V, Macbeth)

This is so. In a bleak Scottish moor, Macbeth and Banquo, two of King Duncan’s generals, meet three sister witches who prophesy that Macbeth will be promoted twice: Baron of Cawdor and King of Scotland. Banquo’s descendants will be kings, but Banquo is promised no kingdom. Soon after, King Duncan appoints Macbeth Baron of Cawdor in reward for his success in recent battles. The rise seems to support the prophecy. The king then proposes to pay a short visit, that night, to Macbeth’s castle in Inverness. Lady Macbeth receives news from her husband about the prophecy and her new title. She swears to help him become king by any means necessary.

Macbeth returns to his castle, followed almost immediately by King Duncan. The Macbeths plot Duncan’s murder together and wait until everyone is asleep. At the appointed time, Lady Macbeth gives the guards wine with certain drugs so that Macbeth can enter and kill the King. Macbeth regrets it almost immediately, but is reassured by his wife. He returns, clumsy and regretful of the act with the bloody daggers in his hands. Lady becomes furious and takes care – as she had done before and will continue to do – of leaving the daggers next to the dead king just before Macduff, a nobleman, arrives.

When Macduff discovers the murder the next day, Macbeth kills the drunken guards in a display of rage and revenge. Duncan’s sons Malcolm and Donalbain flee, fearing for their own lives; but, nevertheless, they are blamed for the murder. Just like that, within hours of crossing paths with the witches, Macbeth becomes King of Scotland. But it’s not enough. Remembering the prophecy that Banquo’s descendants will inherit the throne, he has Banquo and his son Fleance assassinated. In the dark, Banquo is killed, but his son escapes. At dinner that same night, Macbeth sees Banquo’s ghost and loses control. Lady Macbeth dismisses the court and tries unsuccessfully to calm her husband.

“The Tragedy of Macbeth” is the first film directed by one of the Coen brothers without the participation of the other.

Macbeth can’t sleep – no one else ever sleeps in this play – and seeks out the witches who tell him that he will be safe until a forest near the castle, Birnam Forest, goes into battle against him. Furthermore, he must not fear anyone born of woman, both of which are impossible. A moving forest, a man not born of a woman, simply cannot exist. But, the sisters also prophesy that the Scottish succession will continue to come from Banquo’s son. Macbeth embarks on a reign of terror, killing many, including Macduff’s family, who had gone looking for Malcolm (one of Duncan’s sons who fled) from the English king’s court. Malcolm is young and unsure of himself, but a grief-stricken Macduff convinces him to lead an army against Macbeth.

Macbeth feels safe in his remote Dunsinane castle until he is told that Birnam Forest is heading his way. Malcolm’s army is carrying branches from the forest as camouflage for their assault on Macbeth’s fortress. Meanwhile, a distraught and conscientious Lady Macbeth walks in her sleep and tells her secrets to her doctor. When he can no longer resist the guilt, he commits suicide. In the midst of a losing battle, Macduff challenges Macbeth. Macbeth learns that Macduff was born when his mother had already died in childbirth, realizes that he is doomed, and submits to his enemy. Macduff triumphs and brings the treacherous Macbeth’s head to Malcolm. Malcolm declares peace and is crowned king. End.

This is the plot of the shortest tragedy of shakespeare and, perhaps, one of the most represented. Known in Spanish as Macbeth, in English it is called The Tragedy of Macbeth and it owns, among other things, the most poetic, terrifying, bloody and political phrases and dialogues ever written. It is a work without respite or respite, it seems that Shakespeare wrote it in a hurry. But no, each sentence, each word builds argument and tension. The incorporation of the supernatural, however, makes it a difficult work to represent. Because this gentleman Macbeth converses for a few seconds with the witches and his design marks the course of the unfortunate. How is it possible that an intelligent, shrewd warrior, preferred by the king, and owner of a very rational tactic and strategy succumbs so, so bestially, to the furtive encounter with three “witches”? The secret is in the rhyme.

Macbeth’s meter is very irregular. We can find in it all the variants of the rhythm, the cadence, and the style that at that time Shakespeare handled perfectly and in this text he uses it for a single purpose: the metric, the rhythm to which he submits the dialogues, the monologues, the thoughts and elucubrations of the characters mark the heartbeat of the work. Coen He solves it with the boots and the drops and the sound of a drum that is a clock that marks a rhythm that, however, fails. It fails because it is tiresome, monotonous, and it is out of time for the action.

The word “time” and the references to time and its rhythm, its pace, its imposition, are key in this work. The word time is repeated 26 times and, each time, it is a discussion about our position in time. But above all it is not a time marked by the rhythm of a boot, a drop, a drum, but a subjective time that accelerates and decompresses to the rhythm of hearts that beat according to the moment in which they live. So the feature of marking it monotonous fails.

Joel Coen, director of a new film version of the Shakespearean tragedy “Macbeth” (Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for BFI)

But let’s go back to the metrics and rhyme that are the heart of this text and that, when ignored or ignored, make the staging fail. It doesn’t matter how much you want to update, universalize and all the tsar you can think of. Macbeth is one of Shakespeare’s most idiosyncratic texts in English usage. The sinus rhythm of the pattern that Shakespeare uses in his blank verse rhyme is human: you-you-you-you-you-you-you-you-you-you (sounds like Netflix, I know. But that’s why we love the tudúm). This is how the rhyme sounds, it flows like the beating of the heart. The witches in Macbeth invert it Tú tum, tú tum, tú tum and it sounds alien, from another world, from the underworld. And this is precisely what attracts Macbeth, this recitation that sounds out of the hand of life, that speaks from another place.

They are not three crazy women found in a wasteland. They are voices that come from elsewhere. And then, you can’t help but listen to them and they resonate in your head, but above all they explode in your heart that will no longer beat with the rhythm of the human, but of the macabre. Can a meeting do so much? Can two encounters do so much? The issue is not in the meeting but in the nature of the meeting, not so much in what is said to be forceful but in the tone, in the rhythm of what is said. So Macbeth’s first encounter with the witches also determines the pace of the action. Already in the first seconds of this setting by Coen it is clear. Listen to the witch and you will see that she stresses the first words. Pay attention to the different rhythm each time he speaks. That inverted rhythm sounds more intense, faster, relentlessly. What has to be done must be done quickly. And Lady Macbeth understands it and ten minutes into the play the king is dead because that’s the way it must be so that the spell or the prophecy can be given.

The witches claim that Macbeth is king and the pair get to work. The second appearance of the witches resolves the play because more than a spell the message is from an oracle and Macbeth does not understand it, just as he did not understand the first message. In Coen’s version, the magnificent representation of the witches that he does is worth Kathryn Hunter. His whole body is disruptive, inhuman, the voices of the three sisters disturb, attract, and thus he manages to stage the attraction and fascination for the unknown that arouses in Macbeth and Banquo. Although it is very difficult to see it in the reaction of Denzel Washington, try to imagine yourself there, in front of that quasi-human thing – almost Frodo would say my friend Magda – that forcefully anticipates an inevitable destiny. How to ignore it?

Poster for the film version of Joel Coen’s “Macbeth”

Coen’s version of Macbeth, said by him in an interview in the Washington Post, largely responds to his wife’s (Frances McDormand) obsession with making a Lady Macbeth on film. That is why he also declares in that interview that he decides to make a postmenopausal version of Macbeth. His wife is at that age where no matter how much a woman wanted to, she could no longer have children and the theme of offspring in Macbeth is fundamental. The problem is that by presenting this couple more as life partners, accomplices in time and not as the passionate, young and in love couple that they are, when Lady Macbeth dies, haunted by the guilt of her bloody actions (blood that almost appears in this ascetic version), the most passionate farewell monologue to a lover loses its shine in a Washington who does not move a hair (I am not exaggerating) in front of the inert body of his beloved wife. In Shakespeare’s play, Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are strong, convincing personalities, their blood boils, and they are deeply in love with each other. The ambition of power eats them alive and that is their great sin. Perhaps being postmenopausal, as Coen thought, he also thought them dry of passion? That is noticeable and it is a shame because it does not respond to the text that, as he himself explained in the same interview, he wanted to recover.

Coen stated: “I wanted to do Shakespeare for people who don’t want to see Shakespeare, or might even be intimidated by it.. But I wanted to preserve the power of the text, because that’s the melody of the thing, and I wanted to figure out how to get the groove going relentlessly through the whole thing like a murder movie.”

The road to hell is littered with good intentions and, perhaps, if Coen had not thought of the people who do not want to see Shakespeare (he is well within his rights) he would have let the text flow at its own pace and with its melody and would have avoided them having to listen to theater read as if it were a script reading in a rehearsal. Shakespeare doesn’t need mediators. He never needed them. Not before, not now. And “preserving the power of the text” is not limited to respecting the lines of the work. If not, let’s think about the version of kurosawa of 1957, one of the best Macbeths that have been represented in cinema or theater and that surely brought many people closer to Shakespeare forever, without the need to stick to any text but understanding like few others that of “getting the rhythm that goes relentlessly through of the whole thing.”

