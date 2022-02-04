loneliness harms your health

We all like to spend time lonelinessbut it is not the best way of living to be healthy.

The foregoing follows from a new scientific study that analyzed the feeling of loneliness in women, discovering more than interesting data on the subject.

Here we explain why feeling alone affects our health.

Loneliness

In recent years there has been a new revaluation of lonelinesswhich is no longer seen as something completely negative.

Even so, being alone is often frowned upon, and is often related to depression or going through bad times.

Interestingly, a new study found that loneliness increases the risk of older women developing heart problems.

So whatever impression we have of isolation, it could be life-threatening.

The study

In order to reach their conclusions, the scientists analyzed 57,000 women over 65 years of age for 10 years.

Loneliness is relative, but all of them were followed up to find out how lonely and socially isolated they felt.

In addition, a series of studies were carried out to find out the rates of heart disease presented by the women who were part of the study.

The study found that women who felt lonely and isolated were 13 percent to 27 percent more likely to be diagnosed with heart disease.

A total of 1,599 of the participants experienced Heart problems life threatening.

They also found that compulsory isolation caused by covid-19 increased the feeling of loneliness and the Heart problems.

Loneliness and isolation are not the same

Dr. Natalie Golaszewski, lead author of the study, believes that the relationship between feeling isolated and Heart problems It is because we are social beings.

He also pointed out that although social isolation and loneliness They are usually correlated, they are not the same.

For example, a socially isolated person does not always feel lonely, while a person may experience loneliness even if you regularly hang out with friends and family.

In the study you can read:

“Social isolation is being physically away from people. Loneliness is a feeling that can be experienced even by people who are in regular contact with others.”

In either case, social isolation and lto loneliness They are a “growing public health problem”, since they not only affect our hearts.

These two conditions are associated with other health problems such as obesity, smoking, physical inactivity, poor diet, depression, high blood pressure, and high cholesterol.

loneliness can be deadly

Studies on social isolation have been increasing, especially since in recent years, even before the pandemic, it is a condition that is growing day by day.

Other studies have found a relationship between loneliness and poor lung health.

As if that were not enough, the British Heart Foundation recognizes that there is a ‘relationship between social isolation and an increased risk of dying’.

Likewise, research conducted in 2016 by the University of York found that loneliness is associated with a 32 percent increased risk of a stroke.

In any case, try to maintain social relationships and avoid isolation for a long time to avoid serious health problems.