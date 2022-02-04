Lizbeth Ovalle scored her 50th goal with Tigres

Mexico.- Round afternoon for Women’s Tigers that in addition to beating Cruz Azul, extending their undefeated streak to 27 games, they are also partying for the 50th goal of Lizbeth Ovalle with the shirt of the Amazonas with whom he has played his entire career since the beginning of the Liga MX Femenil.

Ovalle’s goal came at minute 49′ of the second half, the midfielder took advantage of a lack of attention from the defense of Blue Cross to score his 50th goal in his career and the second of the tournament in just 6 games with 458 minutes played.

Through social networks the Women’s MX League He recognized the Tigres player for her achievement that is rarely seen and more so in a player who as such is not in charge of scoring goals but who still makes it easy for her to help her team when needed.

“Lizbeth Ovalle has scored 50 goals in the Liga MX Femenil with the Tigres Femenil jersey. In addition to having this scoring nose, she is the player who registers the most centers in the #GritaMexicoA21 Tournament,” reads the publication of the pink circuit .

Opening 2017 – 6 goals

Clausura 2018 – 3 goals

Opening 2018 – 3 goals

Clausura 2019 – 5 goals

Opening 2019 – 8 goals

Clausura 2020 – 3 goals

Opening 2020 – 4 goals

Clausura 2021 – 3 goals

Opening 2021 – 2 goals*

(*Still in competition)

Recognition for his 50 goals with Tigres | Photo: Capture

Lizbeth Ovalle has had action in all the tournaments in which Tigres Femenil has participated, in addition to being one of those who can be recognized as 4 times champions of the Liga MX Femenil since she has seen action in all the final matches for the title, something that few players from the same team can brag.

Ovalle’s hierarchy in Tigres is what has kept him able to play, and the fact is that the Amazonas have many players for the same position. coach to decide who should play.

As far as Tigres is concerned, after the victory they stayed in first place and no one, not Chivas or Rayadas, will be able to take the leadership away from them, the advantage they have achieved in just 6 days, winning 18 points, is impossible for the rest of the teams to achieve.