Liga MX teams with exclusivity in EA must cancel contracts

Mikel Arriola pointed out that Konami is a new partner of Liga MX and in the summer there will be more details about the integration of the tournament into the video game

The president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriola, told ESPN Digital that the teams in the Mexican competition that have exclusive contracts with EA, a company that annually publishes the FIFA saga, must be canceledsince the exclusivity of the league will belong to eFootball and no team can be seen in another video game.

The executive president of Liga MX will take office from January, but he attended the Olympic University stadium. imago7

“Konami is our new partner and in the summer we launch our game. If there are current contracts with teams they will have to end. The positive thing is that we are generating competition between the only two games on the market that want Liga MX“Mikel Arriola told ESPN.

This Friday, Liga MX announced an agreement with the Japanese company Konami, so that the tournament is part of the video game exclusively from its next installment.

Through social networks, both entities communicated a deal that will allow fans to enjoy Mexican clubs in a free simulator. For its part, Konami will have access to “Liga MX players and stadiums” to take 3D scans of players and stadiums, as well as faithful recreations of each team’s official uniforms.

What’s more, The message issued highlights that the alliance between Liga MX and Konami “will allow all players to participate in a” comprehensive eSports competition at the service of amateur and professional players.. More details about the “format, prize and other aspects” will be provided shortly, according to the statement.

With the Liga MX exclusivity contract with eFootball, The highest category of Mexican football will leave the ranks of FIFA, a game with which it had an exclusive agreement since 2005.