‘Let Somebody Go’: Coldplay and Selena Gomez team up in music video | Music

Jean G Fowler

The artists announced the premiere of this special project

With the release of the album “Music of the Spheres” by Coldplay, we were able to hear a very special collaboration, because in addition to “My Universe” with BTS, the British band recorded with Selena Gomez a very emotional topic, perfect to dedicate. This is “Let Somebody Go”song that talks about having to go to a loved one who will now have a music video and according to a preview, it seems that something inspired by the end of the world is coming.

The song, which had already been played live a couple of times before as a hint that it would eventually become a single, will be accompanied by an MV that reflects the feeling of having to let go of someone you love with all your being, already that seems to be created for those with a broken heart.

This was confirmed by the artists themselves, who shared a photograph taken during the filming of the clip, where the interpreter appears to melt into a warm embrace with the band’s singer, Chris Martin.

The clip was directed by Dave Meyers, who has been behind countless epic music videos for famous artists like Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Harry Styles, Camila Cabello with Shawn Mendes, Taylor Swift, Britney Spears, among many others.

When is the video for “Let Somebody Go” released?

Coldplay and Selena Gomez’s video will be released on YouTube this Monday, February 7.