La Jornada – The Alley of Lost Souls, by Guillermo del Toro, nominated for three Bafta awards

London. Sci-fi blockbuster Dune, by Denis Villeneuve, and the dark western by Jane Campion the power of the dog lead the nominations for the British Academy Film Awards (Bafta, for its acronym in English), with Benedict Cumberbatch, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lady Gaga among the candidates for acting awards.

Guillermo del Toro’s film the alley of lost souls It was nominated in the categories of best photography, best production design and best costume design.

Dune, starring Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya, received 11 nominations yesterday, including best picture, cinematography and original music. dog power, Set in 1920s Montana and starring Cumberbatch as a ranch owner, it follows with eight, including best director and best picture.

Kenneth Branagh’s semi-autobiographical film Belfast, which recounts his childhood in Northern Ireland during the violent conflict in Northern Ireland known in English as The Troubles, it was also nominated for best picture and five other awards.

Branagh did not make the shortlist for best director, but said the nominations were an “incredible tribute to an outstanding part of the world.” added. “We are proudly and deliciously stunned!”

The other two nominees for best picture are the apocalyptic comedy starring DiCaprio. Don’t look up and the coming-of-age film Licorice Pizza.

DiCaprio and Cumberbatch are among the leading actor nominees, along with Will Smith, who was first nominated for a Bafta for his role as the father of Serena and Venus Williams in King Richard: A Winning Family.

Cumberbatch said in a statement that he was “deeply proud and grateful. The path to playing Phil Burbank took me a long way from anything familiar to me and the recognition for that work feels like coming full circle and coming home.”

The nominees for best leading actress are Lady Gaga for The Gucci House, Alana Haim by Licorice Pizza” and Emilia Jones for Coda: Signs of the Heart.

Daniel Craig’s last film as James Bond, no time to die Y Love without barriers, by Steven Spielberg, received five nominations each.

Support for new talent

The organizers explained that the awards are committed to supporting new talent and this year all candidates in the supporting actor category are nominated for the first time. The list includes Woody Norman for C’mon C’mon, who at 11 years old is the youngest candidate of the year and the actress of Puerto Rican origin Ariana DeBose, who plays Anita in Love without barriers.

“It’s really flattering, I’m honored and just in awe,” DeBose told The Associated Press.

The celebrated film by Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar parallel mothers, starring Penélope Cruz, got a nomination in the category of foreign language films. will compete with drive my car, by Ryusuke Hamaguchi; It was the hand of God by Paolo Sorrentino; petite maman, by Celine Sciamma, and The worst person in the world by Joachim Trier.

Following a trend of recent years, the majority of acting nominations went to non-British artists.

The Baftas, which celebrate their 75th anniversary this year, will be announced during a ceremony hosted by Rebel Wilson at the Royal Albert Hall in London on March 13.