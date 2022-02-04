La Jornada – Mandate revocation exercise will have “all the guarantees”, says counselor

Mexico City. The resolutions in the Judicial Power related to the revocation of the mandate generate the conditions for its realization in the conditions that the resources that the National Electoral Institute (INE) now has, that is, with the little more than 2 billion pesos, although this implies not fully adhering to the provisions of the Federal Law for Revocation of Mandate, in particular on the installation of voting booths, said counselor Uuc Kib Espadas.

He pointed out that this exercise is going to be carried out with all the guarantees of the Institute, although due to financial restrictions not in the optimal terms, since some issues will have to be suspended, such as the use of security paper or very probably the substantial reduction of voting booths, although that It will be determined this Friday, when the call for the Revocation of Mandate is approved.

In an interview, he considered that although at present, despite the shocks that have been generated around this exercise, the political environment in which it will be carried out is relatively calm in the country, he asserted that it would be serious if they were repeated. these differences and tensions around the organization of a mandate revocation in a different context where there would be a greater confrontation between political parties, so this experience cannot be repeated.

Espadas celebrated the determinations of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Power of the Federation, but especially of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, because this depressurises the conditions in which the INE is organizing the Revocation. He pointed out that this Friday, with the issuance of the formal call, the conditions that will be carried out based on the resources available to the institute will be determined, with the refusal to deliver greater resources determined by the Ministry of Finance.

“It removes a huge problem from us, we had to be working practically on two organizational tracks, around the resources that could be obtained and adapt it to the legal conditions established by law. With the resolution we have a certain path with the money we have and it will be carried out based on the mandate of the Court. In terms of trust, it will materialize and this will have legal validity.”

Although he recognized that the decision exempts the directors from any criminal or administrative responsibility for not being able to carry out the revocation in the terms of the law, he considered that in the case of the complaint promoted by the Chamber of Deputies, before the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Republic remains in force until the latter discards it, since alleged crimes were reported that should, where appropriate, be investigated.