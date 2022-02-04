La Jornada – Keanu Reeves donated 70% of his salary in the movie The Matrix for the fight against cancer

Madrid. Keanu Reeves has returned to the big screen with Matrix Resurrections, fourth installment of the science fiction saga. Now it has come to light that the actor donated part of his salary for The Matrix, launched in 1999, to the fight against cancer.

According to Lad Bible, the interpreter received an advance of 10 million dollars for the first film in the franchise and later made 35 million thanks to box office profits. The artist decided to donate 70 percent of his salary. In this way, he allocated around 31.5 million dollars of the 40 that he received in total for the production to charitable purposes. Reeves chose to allocate this sum to leukemia research.

As the publication points out, Reeves’ sister, Kim, suffered from this disease. She was diagnosed in 1991 and underwent treatment for 10 years until finally, in 2001, the pathology remitted.

Actor Keanu Reeves has continued to donate money to research in the years since and has even set up his own fund to fight cancer. “I have a private foundation that’s been going for five or six years and it helps a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” Reeves said in an interview with Ladies Home Journal in 2009. “I don’t like to attach my name to that, I just let the foundation do its job,” he stressed.

Directed by Lana Wachoski Matrix Resurrections It also stars Carrie-Anne Moss, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith, Priyanka Chopra, Jonathan Groff, Ellen Hollman, Brian J. Smith, Max Riemelt, Lambert Wilson and Andrew Caldwell. The film arrived in Spanish cinemas on December 22.