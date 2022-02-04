Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, uses a towel that is worth more than the minimum wage in Spain

Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner has turned four years old, and her famous and mediatic family has not stopped showing her love through her social networks. Her aunt, Kim Kardashian, posted a photo of Stormi and her young daughter, Chicago West, enjoying a relaxing bath. However, the tenderness of the photo was overshadowed by the luxurious towel that covered the little ones, since a single one of those luxury towels is worth more than a minimum wage in Spain, 1,000 euros. It is a “Monogram Classic” towel from Louis Vuitton, one of the favorite brands of the little fashionista. For obvious reasons, the heir to the empire of “Kylie Cosmetics” was not going to be covered with a towel from Zara Home or Primark, since since she was born she has been surrounded by designer clothes.

Among the firms that can be found in Stormi’s enormous dressing room are: Gucci, Prada, Dior, Fendi, and, of course, Louis Vuitton, since the little one has a miniature car with the famous monogram of the exclusive French fashion house. In addition, Stormi has a large collection of designer bags in mini format, including brands such as: Alexander Wang, Prada, Fendi, and a “Kelly” bag from the very luxurious firm Hermès, valued at more than 13,000 euros.





“My pretty baby Stormi. Aunt Kiki loves you so much you have no idea! You are the sweetest girl and I love our special hello hugs! Happy Birthday Stormiloo,” Kim Kardashian wrote in the description of her post, which already has more than 2.5 million “likes” in less than 24 hours, confirming that Stormi, just 4 years old, is one of the most influential girls in the world.

Likewise, the woman with the largest number of followers on Instagram could not ignore the congratulations of her firstborn through this famous social network. Kylie Jenner posted a black and white photo of her daughter Stormi in the arms of her father, rapper Travis Scott. “Our baby is 4 years old, happy birthday to the girl who changed my whole world,” the businesswoman titled her publication. The photo quickly went viral, since it already has more than 11.5 million “likes” in just one day; a simple feat for an account of more than 308 million followers.

The matriarch of the family, Kris Jenner, also used her Instagram account to congratulate her adorable little granddaughter.. “Happy birthday to my sweet little Stormi who is the light of our lives! Thank you Stormi for your smile and laugh that fills every room you walk into! You are the most amazing daughter, granddaughter, cousin and friend and we are all so blessed to have you in our lives. You are so smart, so kind, so funny and full of passion for everything always. I thank God every day for choosing me to be your grandmother. I love you so much Stormi!” Kris posted.