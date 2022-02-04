Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi were at Travis Scott’s tragic concert

Last night there was a real tragedy at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, while Travis Scott was performing on his stage. Eight people were crushed to death because, as the area’s fire chief reported, an avalanche “compressed the crowd.” The rapper’s name has been a topic of conversation for the last few hours, although there is one fact that makes what happened even more overwhelming: Kylie Jenner, pregnant, and her three-year-old daughter Stormi were at the scene.

It is still too early to clarify what happened on Friday night while the American artist performed before an audience of 50,000 people. The latest information published by TMZ After speaking with someone from the festival organization, they say that “someone in the audience went crazy and started injecting people with some kind of drug.”

What is known with certainty from the videos and testimonies collected is that the attendees began to be pressed forward, the artist stopping his show on several occasions when he realized that something was happening when he saw that the security members took out bodies from the melee and moved them to the VIP area.

However, there are many critical voices that are charging against Travis Scott for not having spoken publicly in networks after the accident that has resulted in eight fatalities. There are those who accuse him of ignoring the tragedy that was happening before his eyes, although, as shown by some videos posted on the network, the rapper stopped singing when he saw that something was wrong. What’s more, he asked them to make sure that no one was injured and even requested specific help for a person in front of him.

Capture of Travis Scott acting published by Kylie Jenner instagram

If the news of the accident already makes your hair stand on end, it is even more overwhelming to learn that your partner, Kylie Jenner, was present at the festival site. This is demonstrated by the stories that the influencer continues to have assets on her Instagram and that show fragments of Travis Scott’s performance.

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her second child with the artist, something she announced last September, although she did not specify the sex of the baby or when it is expected to come out of accounts. But Kim Kardashian’s sister was not alone at the concert since little Stormi also accompanied her.

Stormi’s dressing room at the Travis Scott concert Instagram

Thanks to the stories on her Instagram profile, network users have been able to verify that the girl, who will be four years old next February, had come to see her father live and that she even had her own dressing room with a huge sign with your name on it.

Fortunately, both are fine as they were far from the area where the avalanche occurred and they are being the great support of Travis Scott in these hard times, and still full of confusion, after the unexpected accident that has cost the lives of eight of his fans.