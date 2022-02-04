Kourtney Kardashian proposes three manicures for Valentine’s Day

Kim Kardashian joins the short and natural nails

With the end of January, the Christmas chapter is forgotten, but there is no lack of someone to remind us that there is less than two weeks left for the next milestone in the calendar: valentine’s day. This time it has been kourtney kardashian who, by posting on social networks, has transferred his most romantic facet to us.

In a photo album that bears the title februaryalong with a red heart that leaves no room for doubt, the sister of Kim Kardashian has shared this February 2 lots of ideas to celebrate love. The red tones have predominated in the snapshots among which you can see from simple decorative details to add to the house these days, to lavish celebrations by the sea full of red roses and candles. All of them are different ways to celebrate this important day, but there are three images in particular that have dazzled the hearts of beauty lovers.

Among the inspiration that Kourtney shares for this February 14 nail decoration is not missing and the television star does not limit himself to proposing a single manicure, but shows three different ways to beautify the hands with this technique.

The first proposal appears in the second snapshot of the post and it is a nail, simple and classic, but infallible. Kourtney proposes a manicure in candy red color on the almond shape of the nail This design shows it while she presses her fiancé’s lip with her finger and exposes her dental decorations, an eccentric trend that Kim Kardashian, Madonna or Rosalía also follow.

The second manicure also has red as the protagonist. On this occasion, the celebrity shows her holding a red heart-shaped bag full of diamonds of the same tone. On this occasion, Kourtney joins the fashion of versioning the classic French manicure in colors and shows her nails with the outermost part dyed a metallic red shade. Unlike the traditional French, the band of color is created slightly wider at the tip of the nail, which is still almond-shaped, and tapers off in the areas closest to the cuticle.

Finally, the last nail art of Kourtney appears on what looks like a cake. For this manicure she decides to play with transparencies, another trend that is very popular this season. And how could it be otherwise this time choose to draw a red colored heart on the outermost part of the nail, in such a way that the shape is reflected in a discreet but fun way. Although it may not seem like it, these hearts can be created in a really easy way. To do this, you just have to put your nail polish brush in the center of the nail and move it towards one of the ends creating a curve, then repeat on the other side and you will have it.

