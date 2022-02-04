Konami acquired Liga BBVA MX exclusively for eFootball, its free-to-play console, PC and mobile

Konami has just announced a “historic exclusivity agreement” with Liga BBVA MX for its eFootball video game, allowing all clubs in the league to appear in the title.

The company You will have access to all the players and stadiums of the Mexican league to make 3D scans, motion captures, recreations of the uniforms and the possibility of taking images of the stadiums to take them to the title.

The implementation process will start from summer 2022. The association will also serve to implement the Liga BBVA MX in eFootbal, creating an esports tournament with prizes and more details that will be revealed in the future.

Yuta Kose, president of KONAMI Digital Entertainment, Inc, highlighted the agreement to reach fans in Mexico and the United States:

“We are proud to have LIGA BBVA MX as partners and the opportunity to bring our fans in Mexico and the United States closer to their favorite clubs through eFootball. As partners, we will work collaboratively with the league to bring the best to our respective audiences. From the level of in-game polish and league representation with official kits and crests to how fans will engage on and off the digital pitch, our goal is a completely immersive experience for all generations to enjoy.”

For his part, Miler Arriola, executive president of Liga BBVA MX, pointed out that the association is part of the commitment to boost the reach and exposure of the league around the world: