Kim Kardashian Says She Failed ‘Freshman Exam’ To Become Lawyer

Kim Kardashian reveals the results of her law exam 0:47

(CNN) — Kim Kardashian came close to passing the exam to be a lawyer, but she didn’t.

In a clip released Wednesday from her family’s show “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” Kim confesses to her sisters Kourtney and Khloe that she failed her freshman law student exam.

“So girls, I didn’t pass the freshman exam” for law students, says the reality star, who aspires to be a lawyer.

The Janet Jackson garment that Kim fell in love with 1:16

Kardashian adds in her confession that she is studying a four-year law program, rather than the typical three years, and that “you have to take the freshman exam (or commonly known as baby bar in English)”

“This one is actually more difficult, I’ve heard, than the official exam,” Kardashian mentions in the excerpt.

Jessica Jackson, a human rights attorney and co-founder of #cut50 (where Kardashian is doing her internship), can then be seen in the video telling her that she needed a score of 560 to pass, but she got 474.

“That (score) is extremely close on a test that most people don’t take in the middle of a pandemic,” Jackson tells Kardashian.

Sisters comfort Kim Kardashian

“I’m a loser,” Kardashian replies as she laments spending “six weeks straight, 10 to 12 hours a day” studying for the exam.

Her sisters support her, telling Kardashian that her father, famous lawyer Robert Kardashian, would be proud of her and pointing out the remarkable job she is doing.

Kardashian wants to get a law degree to delve into criminal justice.

“The fact of spending all that time away from my children,” he adds. “It’s like I can’t do it again, I don’t have time.”

Whether or not Kardashian achieves her dream of passing the law exam may go some way in reflecting on the new content her family has signed on to produce with Hulu.