Kim Kardashian reveals which scene was removed from her reality show for “embarrassing”

‘Keeping up with the Kardashian’ is one of the most successful and followed reality shows on American television. The program has been showing the intense and luxurious life of the Kardashian clan since October 14, 2007. More than 280 episodes divided into twenty seasons where it is revealed how Klhoé, Kim, Kylie, Kendall and company live their day to day. Anecdotes, joys, sorrows or their relationships are some of the ingredients that manage to hook thousands of viewers with each installment.

In one of the last episodes broadcast, Kim Kardashian confesses that a scene from the reality show had to be deleted because she considered that what happened was too “shameful and scatological” for her followers to see on television. The model and businesswoman confessed it to Scott Disick and her sisters Kourtney and Klhoe Kardashian during a talk that was broadcast on the program. Kim revealed that during a recording, she went to the bathroom and noticed that the toilet was completely clogged. “Guys, I don’t know what to do. I went to do a number two in that bathroom and it doesn’t work,” he confessed with a laugh. The American, unable to contain her laughter, explained that at that time she was very embarrassed so she asked that these images not come to light. Now, he remembers it as a good anecdote: “it was really embarrassing. I was going to blame Kendall Jenner… I should have,” he says.

The biggest mistake of his life

Kim Kardashian opens up on the channel in ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’ confessing that she regrets how she managed her relationship with Kris Humphries, the former NBA player. “I owe you an apology. I tried. I tried calling him for months. I was so nervous about breaking up with someone that I did it all the wrong way. I completely broke up with him in the worst way and I couldn’t, I just didn’t know, how to deal with it. I learned a lot from that story.”, explains the model. “Humphries is a big believer and wanted an annulment so he wouldn’t be on any records, which is why he claimed fraud, not because he tricked him into getting married. If she had been mature, she would have wanted an annulment too. I wish I was married just once,” she adds.

Billionaire, according to Forbes

The well-known publication has just included Kim Kardashian in the short list of entrepreneurs who have managed to exceed one billion dollars. The model has several underwear and cosmetics businesses that bring her juicy profits thanks to her legion of fans around the world. In addition, he has significant income thanks to advertising and his appearances on television.