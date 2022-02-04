Kim Kardashian reveals that she was about to run away the night before her wedding: “My mother said: ‘I’m going to put you in a car’ | People

After 14 years and 20 seasons airing their loves, breakups, anger, embarrassment and drama on television, the Kardashian family’s reality show will come to an end in a few days. For this reason, the famous sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall and Kylie —accompanied by their mother and manager, Kris Jenner—, have decided to be part of a special, a long interview that will be broadcast in two parts and whose first episode was released on Thursday night in the United States. In it, and questions from the interviewer, Andy Cohen, they revealed aspects of their lives that had not been seen in the reality showin addition to its ins and outs, such as the fact that they usually let absolutely everything they do and what happens to them be recorded (despite the fact that sometimes they do not like it to be seen, as happens with fights or confrontations) or that Kris Jenner, As his daughters’ agent, he has no regrets or shame about earning a commission from them.

In the talk, Kim Kardashian became the protagonist. She is the most famous of the sisters, and has been from the very beginning of the show. In fact, Kardashian confessed that if it had not been for a sexual recording of hers that was made public, the format would not have been so famous. “Do you think the show would have had such a massive early success without the publicity surrounding the sexual content tape?” Cohen asked. “Looking back, probably not,” Kardashian acknowledged. “I think everything happens for a reason and every time something happens, a big scandal where you feel like you can’t breathe, that you’re not going to get over it… It’s always a lesson.”

That recording is a private sex tape that Kardashian recorded with her then-boyfriend, rapper Ray J, in 2002, when they celebrated her 23rd birthday together. A pornographic production company bought it and published it in 2007, launching it to fame. She told a couple of years ago that she had taken ecstasy when she recorded it. Her mother, Kris, has always denied that she was the one who leaked the tape, but it is true that Kim’s instant fame was the perfect fuse for Kris to sell to E! the reality show that he wanted for a long time, and for the format to become a huge success.

Kardashian’s relationships also became a main topic of the interview. The businesswoman spoke about her marriage to basketball player Kris Humphries, which took place in 2011 and lasted only 72 days. She wanted to deny the accusations that it was a setup. “The show obviously paid us an amount to shoot it. I took all that money and Kris’s because I wanted a bigger wedding than we were being paid for,” she recounted. “I used all the money from the production on the wedding. So if it had been false, I would have saved it ”, she tells about a link whose cost was estimated at about 10 million euros.

What Kardashian did acknowledge is that she should never have married Humphries, and that if she went ahead with the wedding it was largely because of the show, because she felt “pressured”: “I felt like I was going to disappoint everyone.” In fact, she revealed that she almost didn’t. Her mother, Kris, encouraged her not to marry. “You told me: ‘I’m going to put you in a car, no one will find you, leave it to me and I’ll fix it,’” she recalled her telling him. “And I thought, ‘Okay, we’re going to record this for a TV show. If I leave, I’ll be known as a runaway bride forever and it’s going to become a huge joke, they’re going to think I’m scared. So it was like, ‘Come on guys, yeah, it’s just scary, okay, I’m scared, but let’s record it.’ Kim acknowledged that she owed her ex-husband an apology: “I tried, I called him for months.” He wanted to annul the marriage but she preferred a divorce, although she now regrets it and she would also have wanted an annulment: “I would like to have married only once”

About her recent ex-husband, Kanye West, from whom she is divorcing, Kardashian spoke only in good terms. She stated that they were friends before being a couple and that she hopes to continue being so now that they have broken up, in addition to the fact that they are raising their four children together and have “an immense respect” for each other. “I will always be Kanye’s biggest fan. He is the father of my children, Kanye will always be my family, ”she claimed.

From left to right: Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at the Met Gala in New York in May 2019. ANGELA WEISS (AFP)

“My marriage to Kanye was so real, there was so much love, that it’s like my first marriage to me,” she said. She also explained that she did not want to tell the reasons for the breakup on television but that it was not for something specific, ruling out third parties. “I think it was a difference of opinion in general that led us to that decision. And I don’t want anyone to think that I didn’t give it my all, or that I didn’t try. We have four children. I don’t think there is anything a father wants more for his children than for them to see their parents together. I’ve lived it.”

She also shattered rumors linking her to singer Maluma and author and activist Van Jones. “No, I’m not dating Van Jones or Maluma, I know him, I’ve seen him a few times, always in Miami. He is a very likeable guy, a lot.” He does not rule out dating someone who is not famous in the future. “I just want someone who understands what life is like,” she said. “Years ago she was very different than I am now and now I value privacy. I just want something that’s real.”