Kim Kardashian reveals that her 5-year-old son was infected with coronavirus

The reality of the Kardashian family, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, will stop airing this year after 20 seasons on the air. The clan has managed to make television history, no matter who it weighs, with the program where for years we have seen all its members grow and evolve. And how could it be otherwise, this latest season promises to have bombshells like the one just announced in the latest trailer: one of Kim Kardashian’s children contracted covid.

Remember that the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians has already been recorded and that the chapters that have begun to be broadcast correspond to situations already experienced months ago. In fact, after finishing the recording, Kim Kardashian gave all the members of the team some beautiful (and expensive) wristwatches as a sign of appreciation for her work.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian

This last season of the reality show will address issues that have already given much to talk about, such as the reconciliation between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompon after his infidelities, or the notorious divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West of which we had confirmation in the month of January.

In the trailer for the episode that is about to be broadcast, it has left all the fans of this popular family with their souls on edge after learning that one of Kim Kardashian's children was infected with covid. Specifically Saint, only five years old.





“Sainty just tested positive for COVID-19 and North is saying she’s sick,” Kim Kardashian is heard saying with a worried tone, also referring to her eldest seven-year-old daughter.

We will have to wait to see the broadcast of the chapter to find out if the oldest of the influencer's children and Kanye West also suffered from the coronavirus. What is guaranteed is that viewers will be able to experience the anguish that happened when they learned that one of her little ones had been infected.





Recall that Kim Kardashian admitted to having been in contact with family members who had contracted the disease despite the precautionary measures that the clan has tried to follow at all times (and for which they have also been criticized).

And it is that not even the global pandemic could prevent Kim Kardashian from celebrating a party for her 40th birthday with dozens of guests on a private island or Kendall Jenner from welcoming 25 with a celebration with more than a hundred people, Justin Bieber and Jaden Smith included, Halloween night.