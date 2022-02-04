Kim Kardashian responds to Kanye West’s public attacks

It’s been a year since Kim Kardashian and Kanye West made public their intentions to divorce and since then the controversy has not ceased. If at first it seemed that the businesswoman and the musician managed to distance themselves cordially, leaving dirty laundry aside, the surprising relationship between the Kardashian and Pete Davidson last November turned everything upside down. An affair that did not sit well with the rapper who since then has not stopped trying to intervene between the two. First actively and passively asking her ex-partner to get back together, later dedicating a rude song to her boyfriend and, finally, inventing some rude rumors about Davidson about his health. The Grammy winner has literally been through every possible state after a breakup. From regret to hate and resentment. Now, in a turn of events, he has a girlfriend, Julia Fox. But not even having a new illusion has he left Kardashian alone.

West, throughout a couple of interviews, has put his ex-wife at the center of the target, who has always remained silent in response. Until now, when this same Friday the interpreter returned to refer to her in public, this time subliminally and using his daughter North West. It happened on Instagram, where he published a photo of the eight-year-old daughter they both have in common with this text:

“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what I can do so my daughter doesn’t appear on TikTok against my will.”

Kim explodes and calls him “controlling and manipulative”

The rapper references a joint TikTok account that Kim and North made last November. A profile that cost the minor a slap when in December she decided to do a TikTok live and show what her house is like without her mother’s consent. He even snuck into Kim’s room to tell her, “Mom, I’m doing a live show!” while she lay on the bed. Now, after West’s phrase, the Kardashian defends herself on Instagram, where she has published a resounding message in her stories:

Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are more painful than any TikTok North can do. As the mother that I am and the main caregiver of our children, I do everything possible to protect our daughter, while giving her the possibility to express her creativity in whatever medium she wishes and always with the supervision of an adult, since it makes her happy. Divorce is already being hard enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with controlling and manipulating the situation with bad propaganda is only hurting us all more. From the beginning I have wanted us to have healthy joint custody because it is what is best for them and it saddens me to see that Kanye continues to make it impossible with every step he takes. I want to handle all matters related to our children in private and hope that [Kanye] finally answer the third lawyer you have had this year in order to solve this amicably”.

Finally, a source close to both told ‘Page Six’ this Friday that West, in addition to being completely absent from his children, is irresponsible: “He barely sees his children. That he stop saying on the internet what fatherhood is like and that he start being a father.

