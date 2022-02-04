Kim Kardashian, one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian is in the media spotlight in the wake of her impending divorce from Kanye West. The couple decided to end their marriage last December, although the news did not leak until well into January. However, neither of them has made a statement about it and they have continued with their lives as is. The influencer has just offered an interview in which she has expressed her joy at having passed half of her university studies to become a lawyer.

The talk has been maintained with the magazine fashion. In it, Kim Kardashian has explained how she leads her life as a student at a distance: “I’m still in law school, I have two years to finish. The process is going according to plan and I have a lot of work to do.”

Kim Kardashian has not neglected her chores as a businesswoman, social media character and mother throughout the months in which she has been studying. That is why her process is taking a little longer than she would like, although she is devoting a lot of effort to fulfilling her goal.

“I should be writing an essay right now, but instead I’m doing this interview. So tomorrow I’ll have to get up earlier than usual to write a two-hour essay,” joked the influencer, who surprised one morning at the that, because of the sleeplessness, he began to study.

Kim Kardashian wants to become a lawyer, following in the footsteps of her late father Robert Kardashian, to help those most disadvantaged. In fact, she has actively participated in various campaigns seeking the pardon of some prisoners. In some cases she has achieved it, although a few months ago she was devastated by the execution of Brandon Bernard, who committed a murder at the age of 18 in the middle of a robbery.

The celebrity has also reflected on how these last few months of the pandemic have been and what life lessons she has learned. “This last year has been very challenging for so many people… But I also think that the year has served many to clean up their lives: it has been a great opportunity for us to give thanks for the apparently simplest things. Many of us have reached this revelation: to give importance to things that really deserve it”, she explains with words that make it inevitable to think that she could be referring to her still husband, Kanye West.