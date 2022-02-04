Kim Kardashian is questioned by her daughter, North West, for speaking “differently” on social networks

Kim Kardashian’s eight-year-old daughter North West has questioned why her mother speaks in a “different” way in social media videos compared to everyday life.

the star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians by 40 years old, she took to Instagram to show fans the products she received in a popular beauty subscription box, but was interrupted when North asked, “Why do you speak differently?”

Kardashian asked her daughter, “Why am I talking differently about what?” North responded, “From your videos.”

Objecting to North’s remark, Kardashian said: “From my videos? I am the same human being. I speak no different. How do I speak differently?

North then mocked the way she thought her mother spoke in her videos, in an exaggerated voice. Kardashian’s niece, Penelope Disick, was seen standing to the side and nodding in agreement with North.

The three then went on to talk about the makeup that North and Penelope were playing with.

North has previously called out her mother for promoting items on social media.

In May, Kardashian took a video of press materials she received for singer Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, and said, “I can’t wait for your album. You know I love the ‘Driver’s license‘”.

But according to Page SixNorth chimed in from the background: “You never listen to it.”

Kardashian responded with a laugh, saying, “Yes, I do. I listen to it all the time.” The mother-of-four then asked her five-year-old son, Saint, if they listened to the popular record in the car, and he agreed.

Kardashian made headlines last month after showing up in a wedding dress at the album listening event. donda from kanye-west In Chicago.

It came after the reality TV star filed for divorce from the rapper in February. She is seeking joint legal and physical custody of her four children, North, Saint, Chicago, three, and Psalm, two.