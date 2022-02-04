Kim Kardashian formally files for divorce from Kanye West | People

Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their relationship had broken down. Kardashian’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, who handled the separation of Angelina Jolie among other celebrities, has filed the official petition with the Los Angeles Superior Court. The tabloid newspaper TMZ was the first to break the news this Friday, later confirmed by other US media indicating that the star has also requested joint custody of the four children they have in common, aged between seven years and 19 months. .

In early January, NBC News reported that the couple was living apart and was undergoing therapy. Kanye West, 43, had moved to Wyoming, while Kim Kardashian, 40, was still living in the family home in California. The divorce, presented as an amicable agreement, ends one of the most famous couples in the world, a union of two celebrities who were already very popular before their marriage. According to various US media, citing sources close to the couple, Kanye West’s candidacy for the presidency of the United States last year was one of the triggers for this separation. Outside of his campaign, the rapper, producer and designer had made incoherent comments and posted erratic messages on Twitter suggesting his wife was trying to commit him to a psychiatric hospital. Kardashian responded to those messages, assuring that she had to speak out because of the “stigma and misconceptions about mental health”. She then stated that her husband was a “brilliant, but complicated” person, and that he had “the pressure of being an artist and a black man, he experienced the painful loss of his mother, and he has to deal with the pressure and isolation that increases his bipolar disorder.

The divorce will be millionaire, but it does not seem that money is going to be a big obstacle, since the rapper is willing to be generous. Of the couple, the one with the most money is West, however, much of his net worth is linked to his clothing company, without liquidity. Another key piece of the rapper’s fortune is his shoe brand, which is known for costing more than $200 a pair. The value of the company is linked to Adidas, which manufactures, markets and distributes the sneakers. Forbes estimated in April 2020 that the brand has a value of 1,260 million dollars (about 1,050 million euros).

Kim Kardashian may be less fortunate than her husband, however, she is more liquid and less dependent on the trend of her brand, as well as the whims of her consumers. Like West, most of Kim Kardashian’s fortune is in a brand with her name on it. In October 2020, Forbes estimated that the 72% stake in his cosmetics company KKW Beauty is worth approximately 500 million dollars (415 million euros).

This would be the third divorce for Kim who was previously married to Damon Thomas and then to Kris Humphries. It was precisely the same lawyer, Laura Wasser, who led the negotiation of her last separation. The lawyer has also represented Angelina Jolie, Britney Spears and Johnny Depp, among others, in the past. The attorney is known for encouraging her clients to negotiate and reach a confidential settlement before divorce papers are filed with the court.