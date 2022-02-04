Khloé Kardashian has been criticized for her sixth toe appeared on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian has posted an image of herself on her Instagram account to promote her brand Good Americanbut his followers have realized that he suddenly had a sixth toe.

The use of photoshop in images, especially if they are advertising, is nothing new, but in this case the Kardashian has abused the tool, ending up with a sixth but rare finger: “Did you lose your little finger or did you use more filter?” , a user has asked in the comments of the photo.





Apart from the humorous comments, several users have recommended that Khloé Kardashian start retouching the images to a lesser degree, since this can cause more severe damage in a certain part of the community that follows her: “Show your true self”, they have commented on it.

“Do you also have the foot thing that Kim has?” writes another user, mentioning the image of Kim Kardashian in which she had also gained an extra toe due to abusing image editing.





Several famous people have had their retouching mistakes, such as Mariah Carey and her extremely narrow waist in 2017, Rihanna and her double thumb also in the same year, Ariana Grande and her disproportionately larger hand in 2015 or the Amanda Holden’s Little Straight Skyline in 2016.

But the ones that have published the greatest number of errors together are the protagonists of the Kardashian family. Kim Kardashian with her sometimes 4 or 6 toes or an arm that disappears, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian with faces that don’t look like their own, the crooked walls of Kendall Jenner’s house, or the extremely smooth face that she has of chef Gordon Ramsay suddenly posing with Kris Jenner.





