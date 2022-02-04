Khloé Kardashian denies rumors of alleged relationship with youtuber Harry Jowsey eint | INSTAGRAM | shows

He still doesn’t open his heart! As you know, the businesswoman Khloe Kardashian has been going through very difficult times, after the news was made public that his ex-partner, the basketball player tristan thompson, cheated on her and had a child with model Maralee Nichols. However, yes He gave himself the time to use his networks and deny that he has a new relationship.

On Thursday, February 3, the Good American businesswoman took to Instagram to deny that she is dating Too Hot to Handle contestant, YouTuber Harry Jowsey. Kardashian, who is believed to have had complications to rebuild her life after the scandal, had no filters to reveal the truth about her.

Kardashian’s response was definitive. Photo: Instagram Comments By Celebs

“ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE,” she commented after an Instagram account pointed out that she and Jowsey could be having an affair.

How did this rumor start?

According to Page Six, an anonymous source would have been the one who first spoke of this alleged relationship: “One of my closest friends works at a well-known public relations agency in Los Angeles and it was confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry Jowsey are talking ”.

The anonymous interviewee continued: “Apparently they’ve been texting and back and forth and then last night he picked up a Bentley and flowers just to deliver to their house.”

Let’s remember that Kardashian has not been linked lovingly with another person since her relationship with Tristan Thomson ended. The reason why the businesswoman decided to put an end to her courtship was the athlete’s infidelity.

Upon learning that he was the father of model Maralee Nichols’s son, with whom he had a relationship while he was with Khloé, he published a series of images with text and a black background, in which he apologized for his actions and hoped for forgiveness from Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson acknowledges his paternity after DNA test results. Photo: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I had a son with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to raising our son amicably,” she noted.

Tristan Thompson, ex-partner of the businesswoman, was affectionately captured with an unidentified woman

On the other hand, Tristan Thompson, father of Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, was again linked to a woman who has not been identified.

Fans of the Kardashian family have been quite outraged after a TikTok video of the athlete with another lady was leaked. Apparently, the athlete was caught in a bar in Milwaukee last week.

The user who recorded the moment on his social networks wrote: “I saw it with my own eyes. Zero respect for him.” Also, he used the hashtag “#khloekardashian.”