Khloé Kardashian bets on an extra long and pointed nail design

The polish you chose Khloe Kardashian to decorate your nails It is one of the great classics par excellence. The Red It has always been synonymous with strength and sophistication, decorating the hands of thousands of women throughout history. Its validity has remained timeless over time, allowing us to go to a color that will be in fashion in all seasons, particularly when it comes to the bright apple tone

His power is undeniable. It has been associated with love and power, as well as royalty. Different dynasties used it, such as China or the one that predominated in the Ancient Egypt. In fact, the same color that the American socialite wore, Khloe Kardashian, is the one carried by the highest-ranking women of this civilization. Thus, it has remained and has become fully accessible to this day. In particular, the TV personality sports it in a long nails.

So are the red nails proposed by Khloé Kardashian

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic, the last two years had focused on nail designs of the simplest, perfect so that each one could replicate them at home. Well cut in a circle or square and with a couple of layers of nude enamel could be enough to feel satisfied. Sometimes adding touches of glitter, but nothing too elaborate.

That changed in 2022 according to what the laws dictate. nail trends this year. French type designs with glittery, bright colors and decorated with patterns and textures head the list. Although these alternatives will remain available at any time to beautify our hands and welcome spring, the red apple It will be a second option, always willing and reliable.