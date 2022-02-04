Kate Warne: the detective who saved Abraham Lincoln’s life | RESCUE

The real world and the fictional world come together to welcome a new heroine: Kate Warne, America’s first female detective. Chicago’s Sherlock Holmes is not a policewoman like the women who star in series out of the blue and become the friends that literature gives us: Mare Sheehan, Grace Rasmussen, Karen Duvall, Saga Noren, Stella Gibson, Jessica Jones (just make a list feeds the impossible desire to name them all) but aims to achieve the same adventurous fervor that they and their clues cause. The film, which will star Emily Blunt and is in its pre-production stage, is promoted as a revealing life story and as a tribute, a bridge that bridges the threads of time. Regardless of what the upcoming script offers us, Kate’s real life has always been told like a children’s story. A young woman arrives at the Pinkerton Detective Agency, she says that she is a widow and that she needs to work. The interviewer imagines her cleaning and arranging her papers, but her imagination stops and her feather duster floats in the air when she hears her say that she wants to be a detective. Detective? Who could have thought that a woman could be a detective in 1856 in the United States? Kate told Allan Pinkerton (her future employer and her biographer), that she was ideal for the job because women discovered secrets before men and because of bragging and boasting men always loosened their tongues in front of a woman. . When she finished her argument she was hired. First happy ending for a story that is just beginning because it is still missing to tell that Kate Warne saved Abraham Lincoln’s life. It was Allan Pinkerton, the owner of the agency, who in one of his books (he published many novels about detectives written by ghostwriters and signed by him to promote himself) began the public story about Kate: “the best among the best, dominant, clear, with expressive features (…) slender, with brown hair, graceful in her movements and in control of herself. (…) Her face was honest, so anyone who was in trouble I instinctively chose her as a confidant.” Kate Warne, the future film heroine, also appears in colorfully illustrated hardcover children’s books and novels (Pinkerton’s Secretfrom Eric Lerner).

Her first detective job was in Alabama, where her boss sent her to befriend the wife of the prime suspect in a $50,000 robbery. While the newspapers covered the embezzlement of the Adams Express Company and speculated on possible swindlers, Kate managed to make a confession and find out where the money was hidden. The story goes – or so the headlines said – that some of the money could be recovered. The simulator that changed its name, accent and appearance to meddle in the southern world heard “that there was a plan to isolate Washington and eliminate Abraham Lincoln.” According to the chronicles, Kate dressed in the colors of southern loyalty, partied with the secessionists at Barnum’s City Hotel, and discovered that they wanted to attack Lincoln on the train during his president-elect tour, before arriving in Washington. Despite attempts at persuasion involving Pinkerton and the bodyguards, Lincoln insisted on keeping his itinerary. The salvage operation that included changes of wagons, cabins, clothing and other impostor strategies (action and adventure movies will be at ease inventing these scenes) managed to get Lincoln safely to Washington. They also say that Kate, disguised, stayed awake all night next to a camouflaged Lincoln and that night the new slogan of the agency was born: “We Never Sleep”. Little and nothing is known and told about the life of Kate, a “dominant person, with clear and expressive features … a slim woman, with brown hair, graceful in her movements and self-possessed”, before becoming a detective. She died in 1868 of pneumonia and a tombstone with a misspelled name on the Pinkerton family plot supposedly belongs to her. A tomb without a name or with another as it corresponds so that the simulation remains unscathed, perfect. Abraham Lincoln had been killed three years earlier in a theater. Kate was the mentor (a word Grace Rasmussen, detective from Inconceivable It doesn’t celebrate small advances. “The prints are positive, yes, they are useful, but they are also nothing”, and she only gets excited when she catches the rapist and locks him up “before he hurts someone else because we know what he is planning to do”) of many women detectives who were part of the agency from their arrival in the world of footprints and the magnifying glass. Inevitably, her name is also related to the names of the female detectives that fiction imagines as Mrs. Bradley, the character created by Gladys Mitchell played by Diana Rigg, or Loveday Brooke, the detective from the stories of Catherine Louisa Pirkis. A list of names and investigations is always insufficient and treacherous but tempting, as are the free versions and interrupted protocols that never interrupt because they make us detectives.