Kanye West furious with Kim Kardashian for letting her daughter North expose herself on TikTok

TO Kanye West doesn’t find it funny or like it that kim kardashian let your children use social networks at their young ageThis is what the rapper pointed out in a message he sent to his ex-wife, in which he tells her that does not agree with him exposing his daughter North on TikTok And asks what can you do so that you no longer use said social network.

north west is the eldest daughter of Kanye and Kim Kardashian; the 8-year-old girl has caused a sensation for the funny videos that she uploads to TikTok, in which he shows a bit of his life and his family. This foray by North into the social networks has angry to Kanye and has already shown his disagreement with this situation, to such an extent that publicly questioned Kim; this was what she told him.

Kanye West upset with Kim Kardashian over North’s TikTok account

The rapper He sent a harsh message to his ex-partner on social networks: Kanye used his Instagram account to make it clear that He doesn’t want his daughter North West to be exposed on TikTok and that You don’t like that I use this social network. “Since this is my first divorce, Do I need to know what to do if my daughter is on TikTok against my will?”, The singer wrote in a publication that he accompanied with a screenshot of his little girl using TikTok.

Photo: Instagram @kanywest

What is pointed out by kanye opened the debate among the fans: some showed against the rapper’s wordsarguing that the account of NorthWest’s TikTokas well as his appearances in other profiles of said social network, are supervised by an adult; On the other hand, there were those they supported kanye and pointed out that he is only expressing his concern as a parent.

Photo: Instagram @kimkardashian

Previously, kanye-west had expressed his disapproval of North’s presence on TikTok. In an interview for Hollywood Unlocked He said that he did not want any of his four children to use this social network. “My children will not be on TikTok without my permission.”, he assured. Until now, kim kardashian He has not responded, but he is expected to share his opinion in the next few hours.