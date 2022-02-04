Kanye West explodes against Kim Kardashian because he does not want his daughter to be on TikTok

Kanye West is characterized, among many other things, for being a person who is quite obsessive with certain types of topics. In recent weeks, he has started a crusade against the fact that his daughter North has opened a TikTok account.

The musician has done so by uploading to his Instagram account a frame of a video of his descendant on the Chinese social network, accompanied by a disturbing message written in capital letters.

Kanye charges Kim Kardashian Instagram

“Since this is my first divorce, do I need to know what to do if my daughter is on TikTok against my will?” Kanye said to the amazement of his followers.

“Kanye delete this”, “Are you okay?” or “Kanye you need to calm down” have been some of the comments that he has received in the publication in a matter of minutes. Most of his fans seem to disagree with this kind of outburst.

Kanye West and Julia Fox at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show in Paris GTRES

The truth is that it is not the first time that it is positioned against the fact that Noth is making a dent in social networks and it seems that it has become a recurring theme.

Recently in an interview granted to Jason Lee for Hollywood Unlocked He confessed that he does not like that his daughter has TikTok and uploads content to this social network when she is only eight years old.

“Safety is not going to be between me and my kids, and my kids are not going to be on TikTok without my permission,” he said. He also left a message for his ex-wife.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter Northwest Other sources

“You can go to Saturday night Live and make jokes, he can make jokes in the media, he can tell stories about the person I’m dating and whatever he wants to do… But I’m telling him straight: don’t play with my children, “he said in reference to Kim Kardashian.

North’s TikTok account had already caused another controversy a short time ago. The little girl had started a direct from her account without her mother giving her permission and she spent several minutes recording her entire house.

When Kim discovered her, she scolded him and forced him to close the “live”. A little later he talked about it in an interview and said that although he allows his children to take their first steps on the networks, he is not amused that they do so without his supervision.