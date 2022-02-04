Kanye West begins his life without Kim Kardashian | People

On January 6, what had been an open secret for months was confirmed: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West had decided to divorce after seven years of marriage. Kardashian hired star divorce attorney Laura Wasser to negotiate a private, ironclad settlement. The 40-year-old media star hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring for weeks now while the 43-year-old rapper stays at his Wyoming ranch where he spent Christmas vacation, rather than with the Kardashian family, yet another sign. the deteriorating state of their relationship.

Since that separation announcement, the protagonists of this story have hardly appeared in public. She has been seen on occasion between comings and goings to the set where she records the last season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which he apparently talks about his divorce, although the new chapters will take time to be broadcast. And he traveled a few days ago to Los Angeles, California, in his private plane to hold work meetings and returned to his retirement. His environment is concerned about how this process will affect his emotional balance.

“Kanye is not doing well. He is anxious and very sad. He knows that the marriage is over and there is nothing that can be done at this time. He also knows what he is missing by breaking up with Kim,” a Kardashian spokesperson told the magazine. People. The couple is not giving explanations, but it is manifested through statements from sources like this one.

The year 2020 turned out to be difficult for the famous couple. “They just don’t have the same interests when it comes to their future as a family,” adds this source. “Kim Kardashian has always publicly supported her husband and she has also done so before her family. She was by her side at a time when few wives would have done that. [pidió comprensión para su esposo, con trastorno bipolar, después de que este publicara una retahíla de erráticos mensajes en contra de Kardashian]. There is very little hope of reconciliation,” says the source. “It would have to be a miracle. But Kanye believes in miracles.”

Kardashian is the one who is taking care of the couple’s four children: North, seven years old; Saint, of five; Chicago, of three; and Psalm, who will be two years old in May. She has told her inner circle that she wants West to be a part of her life even though she has restricted visitation at the moment. “Kim has made it clear that Kanye can talk to her kids whenever she wants,” says the source. “She has never threatened to keep him away from children. She only requires that she not harm them. Kanye can video call the kids anytime he wants, though he rarely does.” And she adds: “Kim doesn’t want to hurt him. She just knows that she can no longer be married to him. He is well aware that she has been a good wife. He still loves her very much. But he gets it.”

The divorce will be millionaire, but it does not seem that money is going to be a big obstacle, since the rapper is willing to be generous. Of the couple, the one with the most money is West, however, much of his net worth is linked to his clothing company, without liquidity. Another key piece of the rapper’s fortune is his shoe brand, which is known for costing more than $200 a pair. The value of the company is linked to Adidas, which manufactures, markets and distributes the sneakers. Forbes estimated in April 2020 that the brand has a value of 1,260 million dollars (about 1,050 million euros).

Kim Kardashian may be less fortunate than her husband, however, she is more liquid and less dependent on the trend of her brand, as well as the whims of her consumers. Like West, most of Kim Kardashian’s fortune is in a brand with her name on it. In October 2020, Forbes estimated that the 72% stake in his cosmetics company KKW Beauty is worth approximately 500 million dollars (415 million euros).

Kardashian earned millions of dollars after 13 years of starring Keeping Up With the Kardashians and thanks to your applications. Added to this is her fame in Hollywood and several modeling and endorsement jobs. However, her best moment came when she sold 20% of KKW Beauty to Coty (the cosmetic giant) for 200 million dollars in cash (165 million euros), during the past year for 70 million dollars (58 million of euros).

When the couple married, they signed a contract of separation of property, but during their marriage they acquired real estate and carried out business together. They own multiple homes and have multiple mortgages; including the mansion located in Calabasas, Los Angeles, an apartment in Miami and two ranches in Wyoming. According to documents West sent to Forbes last year, there was also five million dollars in art, almost four in vehicles, 3.2 in jewelry and even 300,000 in cattle.