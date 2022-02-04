Kanye West and Kim Kardashian argue on social networks for this reason

Apparently the lawsuits between kim kardashian Y kanye-west they are far from over, now they both get into an argument due to the opening of a TikTok account of their eldest daughter: North.

It all started when Kim Kardashian decided to create a TikTok account for her eight-year-old daughter so that, just as she appears on her reality show, her little girl does the same on this platform under her supervision. This decision did not seem at all to Kanye and decided to express it in a post on his Instagram account.

“Since this is my first divorce, I need to know what should I do with my daughter who is on TikTok against my will?” she wrote alongside a screenshot of the girl’s latest video.

Kanye West’s claim was highly supported by thousands of people who consider it inappropriate for an eight-year-old girl to expose herself in such a way.

Kim Kardashian responds to criticism of Kanye West

In the face of West’s attacks and several people on networks, Kim was not silent and also replied in an Instagram story, where she wrote that her only intention is to give her children freedom to express themselves.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media are actually more painful than any TikTok video North could create…I am doing everything I can to protect our daughter and at the same time I try to allow her to express her creativity as she wishes, under the supervision of an adult, because that brings her happinessKim wrote.

She also stressed that her divorce had a great impact on her children and it has been very difficult to cope with it, especially since the singer “is obsessed with controlling and manipulating everything she does in a negative way”, and that is causing her more pain to the family.

“Since the beginning (of the divorce) I have wanted to have nothing more than, a co-parenting relationship that is healthy and supportive, because that is the best thing for our children…”, he expressed.

In turn, West responded to what was expressed by Kim and blamed Tracy Romulus, a friend of Kimthat his ex-wife thought ill of him.

“What do you mean by primary provider? The United States saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not giving me the address. You put security inside the house to play with my son and then accused me of stealing. I had to give me a drug test after the party in Chicago because you accused me of being high Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be like this…”, he expressed.

North opened her account in November of last year and since then she already has more than 5.5 million followers, shares videos with her family, shows her collections, such as her bags, among other things.

While Kim says she does everything under adult supervision, a snag has already occurred when her daughter began livestreaming a tour of her entire home last December without anyone’s permission.

