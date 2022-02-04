Just in time! Kylie Jenner unveiled her new Valentine’s cosmetics collection

U.S-. Kylie Jennerromantic by nature, launched a special collection of kyliecosmeticsher beauty line, to celebrate Valentine’s Day. One week after the special occasion, the businesswoman’s new cosmetics have already gone on sale, ideal to give as a gift this February 14. This is the first collection that the beauty magnate presents this 2022.

The new collection of Valentine’s Day who prepared Jenner for its fans it has cream blushes, a highlighter, eye shadow palettes, false eyelashes and lip glosses with heart-shaped containers. The businesswoman did not forget about skin care, and she also added some lip balms Kylie Skin Valentine’s Dayall created with lightweight and durable formulas.

In a story of Instagram, Jenner presented the Kylie Cosmetics Valentine’s Collection Cream Blush Sticks and said, “I’m obsessed with these. I’ve been using them for so long and couldn’t wait to share them!” These are cream blush sticks, and they come in three shades: Hey Sugar (shimmering coral), Cupid’s Crush (shimmering hot pink) and Make Him Blush (mauve pink).

Jenner also unveiled the reusable false eyelashes from her new collection, which she described as “beautiful” in her Instagram stories. Instagram. The businesswoman continued with the presentations, and showed off her new festive highlighter, which provides a light pink shine, and of course, her set of lip balms. Kylie Skin Valentine’s Collection to maintain skin care.

The balm set can be worn alone or even applied over a matte lip color. This Valentine’s kit comes with strawberry scents, and themed packaging with candy hearts and cherries. To match, Jenner also included the Kylie Matte Lip Kits. Each comes with a matching liquid lipstick and lip liner in new shades No One’s Baby (mauve pink) and About Last Night (nude pink).