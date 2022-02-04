Julio Peña Fernández, the man from San Sebastian who triumphs with ‘Through the window’

Julio Peña Fernández is already sweeping with ‘Through my window’, one of the most anticipated films of recent times, especially among young people and adolescents, and which arrives this weekend on Netflix. The actor born in San Sebastián stars in the adaptation of the novel by Ariana Godoy, also published with international success in 2016.

The film recounts Raquel’s (Clara Galle) attraction to her neighbor (Julio Peña), who becomes something more when he begins to fall in love with her, despite her family’s opposition. A love story that starts from a classic premise that deals with the proximity of two worlds that are initially far apart. The trigger is the moment when she catches him hacking her WiFi. The sparks between the two are assured.

‘Through my window’ premieres this Friday on Netflix internationally with the intention of repeating the success of the original novel, which has been read by millions of people on the Wattpad platform.

But, who is Julio Peña? This actor, and also a singer, was born in San Sebastián on July 15, 2000, although for work reasons his family moved to Madrid shortly after. In the capital he grew up and was trained for the world of acting, in which he stood out from a very young age after studying dramatic art. From the plays at school he soon jumped to the screens where he began to stand out as the protagonist of the Disney series ‘BIA’, recorded in Argentina.

In times of social networks, Julio Peña announced his courtship in 2021 with the Brazilian actress Isabela Soares de Souza, two years older than him.

From San Sebastián he keeps his origins, some relatives who still live in the capital of Gipuzkoa and very good memories, as he has confessed in several interviews. His grandparents, his mother and his siblings lived in Donostia until his parents had to move to Madrid for work reasons.

In his Instagram profile, he records his trips to Donostia and his taste for the city in which he would like to spend more time, with photos together with friends and family in such emblematic places as Mount Igeldo, Urgull, the Peine del Viento or the La Zurriola beach.

Three images of Julio Peña in Donostia. / @juliopfernandez

intense race



‘BIA’ became one of the hits among the teenage audience in 2019 and the presence of Julio Peña did not go unnoticed, being his great leap to fame. “I couldn’t be more satisfied and grateful for this project that people have welcomed with so much affection, also developed at Disney, where I always wanted to work,” he said on the occasion of the final season of this series that continued with the #BiaLiveTour, a tour of concerts in South America in which this man from San Sebastian and Madrid sang and danced.

Julio Peña reinforces his image as a handsome official among the youngest with his presence in works such as the video clip ‘Berlín’, by Aitana, or his participation in the Netflix event for fans a few weeks ago. He has also participated in the television series ‘Acacias 38’ on TVE.

A few days ago, the actor was also the protagonist in ‘El Hormiguero’ by Pablo Motos, along with Clara Galle, also the protagonist of ‘Through my window’. “Our characters are neighbors, Clara has an unhealthy obsession with me and I discover that she has files about me and from there a peculiar relationship arises,” explained Julio Peña Fernández.

Regarding the sex scenes, both commented that the production team put an ‘intimacy coach’ at their disposal, since “there are things that you don’t know or you don’t feel safe and this person helps the actors and the director”. Julio Peña added that “we had a month to rehearse the kisses and the most intimate scenes, everything was very well prepared.” They even said that before the start of the recording «we traveled together to Barcelona to see the intimacy of the characters, because all this has to be practiced».

Pablo Motos recalled during the interview that Julio “when he was 11 years old, he sent a letter to attend as an audience on the set.” Peña explained that he did it “because Jennifer Lawrence was coming and wanted to see her.”