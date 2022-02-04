Juarez vs. Chivas: Rescheduled due to low temperatures

Juarez and Chivas they will have to wait to see their faces on the field of play. The meeting that was going to face them on Day 4 of the Championship has been suspended due to freezing temperatures that are experienced in border soil.

“The match against Chivas corresponding to Day 4 of Liga MX, which was going to be played this Saturday, will be rescheduled to a date to be confirmed. The above due to low temperatures forecast for the weekend Juarez City“Juarez announced in a statement posted on Twitter.

According to Weather, a page that measures and forecasts temperatures, on Saturday the weather in Juarez will range between 8 degrees and -6. The present day Juárez published photos of his stadium completely covered in snow.

FC Juarez statement The match against Chivas corresponding to Day 4 of the @LigaBBVAMX which was going to take place this Saturday, will be rescheduled to a date to be confirmed. This was due to the low temperatures forecast for the weekend in Ciudad Juárez. – FC Juarez (@fcjuarezoficial) February 4, 2022

With this suspension, Chivas will have to wait one more week to play in MX Leagueafter the break for FIFA date. Juárez played against Atlético San Luis last Thursday.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: SERGIO FLORES: ‘ALL MEXICO WOULD LIKE TO BE CAPTAIN OF CHIVAS’