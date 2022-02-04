Juancho Hernangómez smiles despite the defeat of the Spurs

Despite the loss of the San Antonio Spurs, Juancho Hernangómez did not stop smiling between jokes and greetings with the players of the rival team, some Miami Heat that passed over the Texans. Perhaps they laughed at Juancho’s next appearance, star of the next Adam Sandler movie.

The day of the NBA had several headlines beyond: the Atlanta Hawks put an end to the magnificent streak of eleven straight victories of the Phoenix Suns in a day of Thursday in the NBA in which the Los Angeles Clippers, with a shot by Reggie Jackson to With just 4 seconds to go, they ruined the Los Angeles Lakers’ comeback.

In addition, the Golden State Warriors added their eighth straight victory while the Toronto Raptors, who in recent days have become accustomed to playing overtime, prevailed in overtime against the leaders of the East, the Chicago Bulls.

Toronto Raptors 127-120 Chicago Bulls (1OT)

The Toronto Raptors seem to have become fond of playing overtime and today chained their fourth consecutive victory after knocking down the Chicago Bulls in a game that was decided in overtime.

With constant alternatives for both teams until the end, the match counted as top scorers with Pascal Siakam (25 points, 13 rebounds and 7 assists) in the Raptors and with Nikola Vučević (30 points and 18 rebounds) in the Bulls.

San Antonio Spurs 95-112 Miami Heat

The Miami Heat recovered from three consecutive losses with a victory without great difficulties and away against the San Antonio Spurs, in which the Spaniard Juancho Hernangómez played 22 minutes and had 5 points, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a block. It is the greatest opportunity on the court that the Madrid forward has had since his arrival in Texas a few weeks ago.

Bam Adebayo (26 points and 11 rebounds) was the best for the Heat along with Tyler Herro (24), while Derrick White (22 points) stood out in a very weak Spurs from the triple (8 of 33) and with notorious problems due to the accumulation of casualties.

Detroit Pistons 117-128 Minnesota Timberwolves

Anthony Edwards (25 points) and the American of Dominican origin Karl-Anthony Towns (21 points and 14 rebounds) guided the Minnesota Timberwolves to beat the Detroit Pistons for their third straight victory.

Frank Jackson (25 points) was the best of Detroit. After the match, Edwards’ teammates claimed that the player deserved to accompany Towns as a reserve in All Star 2022, which will be played this month in Cleveland.





EASTERN CONFERENCE:

1.- Chicago Bulls (32-19)

2.- Miami Heat (33-20)

3.- Philadelphia 76ers (31-20)

4.- Milwaukee Bucks (32-21)

5.- Cleveland Cavaliers (31-21)

6.- Brooklyn Nets (29-22)

7.- Toronto Raptors (27-23)

8.- Charlotte Hornets (28-24)

9.- Boston Celtics (28-25)

10.- Atlanta Hawks (25-26)

11.- Washington Wizards (24-27)

12.- New York Knicks (24-28)

13.- Indiana Pacers (19-34)

14.- Detroit Pistons (12-39)

15.- Orlando Magic (12-41)

WESTERN CONFERENCE:

1.- Phoenix Suns (41-10)

2.- Golden State Warriors (40-13)

3.- Memphis Grizzlies (36-18)

4.- Utah Jazz (31-21)

5.- Dallas Mavericks (29-23)

6.- Denver Nuggets (28-23)

7.- Minnesota Timberwolves (27-25)

8.- Los Angeles Clippers (27-27)

9.- Los Angeles Lakers (25-28)

10.- Portland Trail Blazers (21-31)

11.- New Orleans Pelicans (19-32)

12.- San Antonio Spurs (19-34)

13.- Sacramento Kings (19-35)

14.- Oklahoma City Thunder (16-34)

15.- Houston Rockets (15-36).

NEXT DAY (Friday, February 4)

Charlotte Hornets-Cleveland Cavaliers

Detroit Pistons-Boston Celtics

Indiana Pacers – Chicago Bulls

Toronto Raptors-Atlanta Hawks

San Antonio Spurs-Houston Rockets

Utah Jazz – Brooklyn Nets

Denver Nuggets – New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks-Philadelphia 76ers

Portland Trail Blazers – Oklahoma City Thunder.